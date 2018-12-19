Aussie ‘weapon’ makes 33-year NFL history

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 24: Michael Dickson #4 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 24, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Aussie punting sensation Michael Dickson has done something no other rookie punter has achieved in over 33-years in the NFL.

The NFL on Wednesday announced the squads for the Pro Bowl, which will take place on January 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Dickson was not only named in the NFC roster, he was given the starting nod. An achievement not completed by a rookie since Dale Hatcher way back in 1985.

The Seattle Seahawks moved up in the draft to claim the Aussie and their decision has been vindicated with his remarkable season to date.

He has already developed into one of the best punters in the league. Through 13 games, Dickson leads the NFL in punting average (48.9 yards-per-punt) and net average (44.2), and his 26 punts downed inside the 20 are the seventh most in the league.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has continually praised the efforts of Dickson throughout the season.

"He has been huge," Carroll said last month of Dickson, who was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November.

"This is a big part of how we're playing the game. We're counting on that ball being inside or around the 10 yard line when we take over (on defence) a lot of times.

"Whether he's got to bomb it to get there or he's got to kick it high to get it there, he's got the ability to keep us down there and he's really been accurate.

"He's been a great weapon for us."

Dickson's punts have captured the attention of NFL fans the world over with NFL analyst Pat McAfee labelling him the "Down Under destroyer".

Of course like with any All-Star style game, there is going to be players left out and the 2019 Pro Bowl is no different.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara failed to earn a spot, but with the RB position being so stacked it was always going to see one big name miss out.

Indianapolis Colts' rookie linebacker Darius Leonard also failed to earn selection, despite leading the league in tackles (146) and having seven sacks through the opening 13 games.

A total of 29 players earned their first selection to the 2019 edition of the Pro Bowl, the Los Angeles Chargers were the most dominant overall team with seven players named,