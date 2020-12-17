Menu
Aussie rock band to bring tour to Central Queensland

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
17th Dec 2020 10:10 AM
AUSTRALIAN alternative rock band The Rubens are bringing their biggest headline tour to date to the Beef Capital in 2021.

Back in October, the band released details of their imminent fourth studio album, ‘0202’.

The album is scheduled to be released on February 12, 2021 and will feature recent singles ‘Live In Life’, ‘Heavy Weather’ and ‘Time Of My Life’.

“We’re so bloody proud of this album and the way we created it, and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have made it this far,” the band said of the forthcoming album in a press release.

“Thanks to all our fans for being there, we can’t wait for you to hear this one.”

Following the recent second postponement of the band’s ‘Live In Life’ tour due to COVID-19, the tour will now be rebranded to the ‘0202 Album Tour’.

Set to kick off in April next year, the band will be performing in Rockhampton at the Leichhardt Hotel on May 26 before making their way north to Mackay on May 27.

To purchase tickets, go to www.therubensmusic.com/events.

