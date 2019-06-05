Aussie rock band to scream their way to Rocky

PUB ROCK: The Screaming Jets are touring in June for their 30th anniversary.

SCREAMING Jets, dubbed "The Last Great Aussie Pub Rock Band” will make their return to Far North Queensland to continue their celebration of all things rock.

They started out at Newcastle in 1989, and the band has since been an enduring force in the Australian music landscape, now nearly three decades on.

With eight studio albums, (three certified gold and one platinum) and another original album on the way, the Jets have much to celebrate and a whole lot more rock in them going forward.

In 2019, The Screaming Jets will celebrate their 30th anniversary in the rock 'n' roll game following a stellar few years.

The Screaming Jets' radio history delivers a long line of high rotation hits since their inception.

Fast-forward to August 2017, Triple M Sydney crowned Better (penned by former member Grant Walmsley) as the most played single by an Australian artist in its 37-year history.

Better has been played over 5500 times since its release 26 years ago.

For much of their illustrious career, The Screaming Jets enjoyed consistent success on commercial radio with hits like Helping Hand, Shivers, Shine On, Stop The World, October Grey, Eve of Destruction, Sad Song, Friend of Mine, Cash in Your Ticket and Automatic Cowboy.

Last year was originally destined to be a quiet year, in preparation for the 30th anniversary in 2019.

The Jets finally made it onto the coveted Red Hot Summer Tour in January and February with Suzi Quatro, The Angels, Baby Animals and other legend Aussie acts to a completely sold-out national run, playing to over 50,000 rock punters.

So popular were The Screaming Jets on this tour, they've been confirmed on the next Red Hot Summer run in early 2019 also.

The band will play the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton on Friday, June 7.

Visit oztix.com.au for tickets.