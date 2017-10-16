Aussie rock icon returns to Rocky

AUSSIE rock icon Jimmy Barnes is heading back to the Beef Capital next year.

Yesterday, the former Cold Chisel frontman announced he will be bringing his Working Class Man: An Evening of Stories and Songs national tour to Rockhampton on Sunday, May 27.

Fans will be able to be up close and personal with the star.

The legendary rock star will open up more than ever before, intertwining stories from his life with some of his greatest hits which will be stripped back and presented in an exciting new way.

Jimmy will discuss his journey to rock royalty; from boyhood to manhood.

It tells the story of a young man leaving Adelaide on the back of a bread truck with a band which went on to become a household name, Cold Chisel.

The music legend will address fame and success, mental health issues and addiction.

The tour coincides with his new memoir, Working Class Man; the follow-up to Working Class Boy which went on to achieve great success.

Last year, Working Class Boy was the nation's number one best-seller selling around 150,000 copies.

As the frontman of Cold Chisel and as a solo artist, Barnes has produced some of Australia's most beloved anthems such as Khe Sahn, Cheap Wine, No Second Prize and Working Class Man.

Jimmy Barnes' new memoir hits bookshelves on Monday, October 23 and tickets will also go on sale 10am.

Tour dates and ticketing information can be found on Jimmy Barnes' website: www.jimmybarnes.com.