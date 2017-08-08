Aussie rock royalty coming to Rocky

ROCKHAMPTON will host Australian rock star royalty when INXS guitarist and saxophonist Kirk Pengilly pays a visit in November.

Kirk is locked in to be the first guest speaker for the new initiative The Fitzroy Club where local business members are provided a mix of entertainment, key note speakers and specially-themed events to complement the advertising and networking benefits of club membership.

From a humble childhood growing up in rural NSW, Kirk formed a high school friendship with Tim Farriss with whom he'd eventually form INXS in the the late 1970s.

Over the next 20 years, INXS would go on to become one of the biggest bands in the world, topping the charts, selling 35 million albums, playing over 4000 shows to 25 million people in almost 50 countries.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER: Kirk Pengilly will be in Rockhampton for the Fitzroy Club event.

Kirk has been involved in a number of charities over the years, including Greenpeace, the Starlight Foundation, Mirabel, World Vision and Amnesty International.

After nearly losing his sight to glaucoma in the mid 1980s, he has been actively involved with the Eye Foundation in Australia as well as an ambassador for Movemeber and the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

He is married to former world surfing champion Layne Beachley.

Kirk Pengilly will be appearing exclusively for the Fitzroy Club at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Friday, November 24 from 6pm.

