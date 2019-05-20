Aussie rock star leads huge Rocky Show line-up

WHAT ABOUT ME? Shannon Noll will appear at the Rockhampton Show for a special performance on Wednesday, June 12.

WHAT ABOUT ME? Shannon Noll will appear at the Rockhampton Show for a special performance on Wednesday, June 12. Sharon Smallwood

DID you hear the instant gasps of music fans across Central Queensland?

One of the country's biggest radio heroes of the noughties, Shannon Noll, has been announced to perform at this year's Rockhampton Show.

The What About Me hit-maker will jump onto the showgrounds' arena stage on Wednesday, June 12, when he will perform material from his latest album, Unbroken, and hits from his back catalogue.

You can get prime-position seating in the centre ring grand stand or up close and personal in front of the stage.

Noll was runner-up to Guy Sebastian in the first season of Australian Idol in 2003.

But his success was not limited.

He signed a recording contract with Sony BMG before he gathered 17 platinum and three gold certifications.

The rock star also amassed album and single sales of more than one million.

If you're into the world of fashion, popular parades will take place twice daily at the show, plus there will be retailer seminars, workshops and performances from schools and community groups.

You can also check out entertainment provided by the RESTA Snake and Reptile Show, Melville's petting zoo, the Crackup Sisters, bubble muffin cooking classes, Street Science, fireworks and laser show, Rooftop Express and DMAX Precision Driving.

So it's time to get excited.

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow said this year's show would "be like nothing the region has seen before”.

"For our younger visitors and those who are young at heart, there'll be the opportunity to explore their senses at a cooking class and be amazed by coloured fireballs and nitrogen clouds at the science show,” Cr Strelow said.

"Come nightfall, everyone will have their eyes on the sky as we launch the largest, most interactive 3D fireworks and laser light presentation ever performed in the Rockhampton region.”

The Rockhampton Show will be held at the city's showgrounds from June 12-14.

Entry will cost $5.

Visit the Rockhampton Show Facebook page for more information and purchase tickets from the event website.