Aussie rocker bringing classic hits to CQ

AUSSIE ROCKER: James Reyne brings his All Crawl tour to Rockhampton on June 2.

JAMES Reyne is keeping it fresh as he gears up to perform Australian Crawl's catalogue of hits in Rockhampton.

The Aussie rock star is embarking on his James Reyne - All Crawl tour which will arrive in the Beef Capital on June 2.

The Aussie rock star will perform all of your favourite Australian Crawl hits and a few surprise additions.

He had previously taken the tour throughout capital cities across the country. Reyne has fond memories of performing for CQ audiences over the years. His band has a connection to northern Queensland as his drummer comes from Townsville.

The singer songwriter said the music industry had changed since he started making music about 40 years ago. Although one aspect which hasn't changed is the beauty of writing a song. Reyne has found the length of time it takes to write a song can vary.

"Sometimes you wake up with a thought - an idea for a song or your driving along in the car and something comes to you, playing your guitar,” he said.

"You have the initial spark of an idea, whether it be music or lyric, but then you have to sit down and really do the homework.”

What has changed is how music is distributed to fans.

"It's got much more corporatised and it is also the influence and rise of the culture of information technology,” Reyne said.

"The physicality of buying a record or CD is nowhere near what is was, everything is online...the tech revolution has changed everything.

"It was just a completely different world.”

Reyne and his Australian Crawl bandmates were friends at school, and all music fans so it came naturally for them to collaborate in a band.

"We ran our own gigs in the area we lived (Mornington Peninsula, Victoria) and we slowly built an audience,” he said.

In an ever-changing industry, Reyne has remained at the top and is one of Australia's most popular performers.

Reyne said he and the band were better at what they did now after playing together for a long time.

"We were just learning, we were young, like apprentices. We've been practising our craft for quite a while and know what we're doing now - we're quite good musicians,” he said.

"The more you practise your craft, the better you get at it.”

Reyne said within any genre or generation of music, about 20 to 30 per cent were innovators while the remaining artists were trying to copy the top performers.

The Reckless hit maker said he was always writing music, and every couple of years he recorded material. He will be back in the recording studio tocreate new material next year.

When it comes to his favourite song to perform, Reyne said he always enjoyed sharing his new material with the crowd.

"It's usually the most recent (material) that I'm enjoying the most. There are quite a few I like doing,” he said.

"As you get older, you find different things in songs. Something which meant something to you when you were 25 might mean something different to you when you are 45.”

He will perform at Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel on June 2 from 7pm.