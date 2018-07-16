Menu
Molly Goodman, Sarah Hawe, Rosemary Popa and Lucy Stephan in the women’s final.
Water Sports

Aussie crews oarsome at World Cup

by AMANDA LULHAM
16th Jul 2018 3:16 PM

AUSTRALIA'S top women's four has completed its preparations for the upcoming world rowing championships with gold and a World Cup series crown on a day of success in Lucerne.

The women's and men's four ended the regatta with victories while the men's eight finished with silver in a confidence-boosting performance for the Australian team.

Molly Goodman, Sarah Hawe, Rosie Popa and Lucy Stephan came over the top of Denmark in their race for the gold medal with the US finishing third.

 

"Winning our last race before the world rowing championships is something we can really build on," Stephan said.

"It was great to race and win here as well as it is such an amazing course."

The men's four also won both the gold in Lucerne and the overall World Cup crown following success in two of three events.

"We had a decent start, it was a bit choppy out in the middle of the race as the Eights were warming up as we came down the course, but we had a solid second 1000m and at the end we just held onto it," said crewman Jack Hargreaves.

Alexander Hill, Jack Hargreaves, Spencer Turrin, and Joshua Hicks in the men’s four final.
After leading for the first half, the men's eight were overtaken to finish with silver behind world champions Germany in the men's eight racing.

Australia finished third on the medal table, courtesy of the two additional silver medals won by Alice Arch and Hamish Parry on Saturday.

