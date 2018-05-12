Aussie rules round pays tribute to the umpires

AUSSIE RULES: From receiving a Mars bar and a can of Coke for running the boundary in Tasmania through to umpiring in the AFL, AFLQ state umpiring manager James Waldorff recalled the opportunities umpiring had offered him when he visited the region earlier this year.

Round 4 of the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership season sees 'Umpire Appreciation Round' across our region.

Going into his ninth season in the local competition, John Crossland has more than 200 games' experience, has umpired seven A-grade grand finals and has officiated in rep footy matches.

When asked where it all began, John recalled, "I umpired in the Eastern Districts Football League (Victoria) in the '80s, then a couple of years in the Bellana region in the '90s. In those days one umpire did both reserve grade and seniors.”

Over the years John has seen plenty of changes in the game.

"We have embraced the rule changes, but tried to keep the country feel about footy. The game has become faster and the skills have improved,” he said.

"We have struggled, at times, for numbers but there seems to be a consistent core now. We are always on the lookout for new umpires.'

Officiating any contact support can be a daunting challenge and when asked his advice to anyone looking at taking on the craft, John replied, tongue in cheek: "Where else can 50 per cent of the crowd 'hate' you when you make a decision.

"Just give it a shot. Umpires require a thick skin, AFL is an emotional game, even so it is a lot of fun.”

The pathway for umpires is as much a focus now as it is for players, and you don't have to look any further than local product Ben Ryan.

Starting out in his younger days at Brothers, Ben has progressed through the system to officiate in three consecutive QAFL grand finals before being selected by the AFL in 2011.

Ben retired from the AFL last year after 122 games at the highest level.

Anyone interested in taking up umpiring in our region is encouraged to contact the Umpires Association.

Around the grounds this week, Glenmore head down to Boyne Island and after two very strong wins will be very keen to test themselves against one of the competitions contenders.

Brothers will host Panthers at Kele Park in what shapes as a very intriguing battle. The Roos had a good win on the road two games ago and were competitive in patches against the Swans last round, despite being comprehensively beaten.

The Panthers on the other hand had a disappointing loss to the Bulls in round two but bounced back to battle out an enthralling draw against BITS last round. This match could potentially set up the season for either side.

Gladstone have the longest road trip of the year as they head down to Swan Park to battle Yeppoon.

After a physical battle with BITS in Round 2, the Swans were able to weather the challenges from the Roos last round and run out convincing winners.