Aussie sporting rep shares his one regret

HOT SHOT: Rockhampton Clay Target Club member Glen Reynolds will represent Australia at the world championships in England next year.

HOT SHOT: Rockhampton Clay Target Club member Glen Reynolds will represent Australia at the world championships in England next year. Allan Reinikka ROK080619aclaytar

SHOOTING: Glen Reynolds has just one regret when it comes to clay target shooting.

"I wish I'd started when I was younger," he said, as he sized up the competition at the Rockhampton Clay Target Club's annual two-day shoot at the weekend.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Reynolds is passionate about the sport.

You can hear it in his voice as he explains the technicalities of it and you can see it in his face as he sets his stance and nestles the stock of the shotgun into his shoulder.

The 64-year-old was introduced to clay target shooting only in 2010.

"Another bloke brought me out and I had a shot and got 19 out of 20," he explains.

"I joined the (Rockhampton) club and worked my way up from C, B and A grade and got into AA."

Reynolds soon found his way into higher-level competition.

He has gone agonisingly close to making the Queensland team several times, on one occasion missing selection by just one target.

But in April, he fired his way into the national team after an incredible performance at the Australian Clay Target Association national trap shooting championships.

Clay target club 2 day shoot: Clay target club 2 day shoot

Reynolds shot 249 out of 250 to book his place in the squad that will head to Bywell, England, for the world championships in July 2020.

He is one of three Aussies who will compete in the super veterans class.

"Not many people get the chance to do this. You've got to be a good shot and there's a lot of good shots around Australia," Reynolds said.

"I just got my badge on Friday but I'm going to get an Australian jacket too and that's what I'm really looking forward to.

"I'm hoping we can win. Every Australian shooter who goes there wants that.

"It's going to be pretty special shooting against the other countries."

Reynolds made a solid start to the weekend's event, finishing second in his opening shoot.

He was among more than 140 shooters from across Queensland and interstate competing at the Rockhampton club's range in Wandal.

Reynolds enjoys the camaraderie and thrives on the competition.

"The better the competition, the better it is," he said.

"They're all good, friendly people.

"I've been to so many different places.

"I try to compete as many times as I can."