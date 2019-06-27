Aussie star among global top 40 acts

Morgan Evans is one of the 40 artists who've made the shortlist for a songwriting competition. Photo Contributed

THE 2019 Vanda and Young Global songwriting competition shortlist was unveiled this week, showcasing a mix of songs ranging from top of the pops to under-the-radar.

Nashville-via-Newcastle's Morgan Evans' Dance With Me, Los Angeles pop group Far East Movement's Bamboo and two songs each from songwriter-performers Ruel, Bri Clark, The Presets and Odette figure in the Top 40 shortlist.

Ones to watch appearing in the list include Françoistunes, NYNE and Hayley Mengel with tunes that stood out from the 3683 entries from 48 countries.

The Top 40 features 23 first-time entrants with a third of the songs categorised as "unpublished”.

Through their collective efforts, songwriters helped raise a total $184,150 for Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy Australia, with the entire $50 entry fee funding the organisation's transformative programs.

"It means the world to our organisation and the children and adults we work with daily to have the support of over 3600 songwriters from around the globe, whose competition entry fees go directly to providing much-needed resources for a range of therapies and programs.”

Four top winners will be announced in July.

At stake is a first-place career-changing cash prize of $50,000.

Two generous runners-up cash prizes are also on offer, with second place receiving $10,000, and third place taking home $5000.

Named after the iconic songwriters and founding members of The Easybeats, Harry Vanda and the late George Young, the competition raises funds for NRMTA and its work with children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities, autism, trauma, illness, dementia, behaviour disorders and learning difficulties.

Visit vandayoungsongcomp .com for more information.