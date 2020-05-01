Aussie suburbs ordering the most pizza in lockdown

Cabin fever during Australia’s lockdown period has led to a spike in pizza orders across the nation, as more people turn to comfort food.

new data obtained by News Corp from Domino's has revealed the nation's favourite pizzas and the suburbs that order the most pizzas.

Forget healthy plant-based options - the top five pizzas being ordered during the lockdown period have been:

1. Pepperoni

2. Meatlovers

3. Supreme

4. Hawaiian

5. Beef & Onion

The top 10 pizza loving suburbs in lockdown nationally have been Port Macquarie in NSW, which has an average of more than 2,500 pizza orders each week.

This was followed by Redbank Plains in Queensland, Parramatta in NSW, East Maitland in NSW, Bundaberg in Queensland, Canning Vale in Western Australia, Lake Haven in NSW, Melbourne in Victoria, Kearneys Spring in Queensland and Palmerston in the Northern Territory.

By state, the top five suburbs ordering pizza are:

QUEENSLAND

Redbank Plains

Bundaberg

Kearneys Spring

Surfers Paradise

NSW

Port Macquarie

Parramatta

East Maitland

Lake Haven

Surry Hills

ACT

Gungahlin

Florey

Casey

Dickson

Fyshwick

VICTORIA

Melbourne

St Kilda

Bendigo

Hoppers Crossing

Craigieburn

Australia's favourite pizza joint, Domino's Pizza is proving popular in the lockdown period.

NT

Palmerston

Darwin

Casuarina

Alice Springs

Millner

SA

Noarlunga Centre

Smithfield

Reynella

Seaford

Woodville

Domino's CEO Don Meij. Picture: Annette Dew

TASMANIA

Glenorchy

Burnie

Devonport

Kings Meadows

Rosny Park

WA

Canning Vale

Ellenbrook

Kwinana

Jindalee

Kalgoorlie

Domino's Australia and New Zealand CEO Nick Knight said they have also seen an increase in demand for its Zero Contact Pick-up and Delivery.

"And it's no surprise, with parents becoming full time workers and teachers overnight, people

cancelling holiday plans, and friends unable to celebrate milestones and special occasions

together - pizza is a welcome distraction and treat for all," Mr Knight said.

Domino's has also changed its regular safety and hygiene practices to include thermometer testing for team members, hand sanitiser for customers and physical barriers to assist social

distancing in its stores.

Domino's is currently the largest pizza chain in Australia and New Zealand, with about 30 per cent of the $4 billion pizza market, beating Pizza Hut and Crust Pizza.

Originally published as Aussie suburbs ordering the most pizza in lockdown