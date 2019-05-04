ONJ sells $7.7m ranch amid cancer battle

Olivia Newton-John is selling her properties in Australia and the US as she battles cancer for a third time. Picture: Getty

Olivia Newton-John is selling her properties in Australia and the US as she battles cancer for a third time. Picture: Getty

LEGENDARY Australian performer Olivia Newton-John has put her breathtaking Californian ranch home up for sale for $US5.4 million ($7.7 million) as she faces her third cancer battle.

Grease star Newton-John, 70, has listed the property in Santa Ynez, about 200km northwest of Los Angeles, after placing her Byron Bay property on the market earlier this year for a reported $US3.9 million ($5.6 million).

Australian superstar Olivia Newton-John is selling her Californian ranch. Picture: Getty

Her property is drawing strong interest from potential buyers who are drawn to its unique river frontage.

"This stunning 12 acre (4.8ha) property is a private enclave built out to the highest level of quality and sophistication, located on one of the rare parcels fronting the Santa Ynez River," according to listing agents Village Properties Realtors. "Very few properties in Santa Ynez Valley front on the river - this is one of them!"

Olivia Newton-John’s ranch in California. Picture: Village Properties

The LA Times reports that the asking price is $710,000 more than she paid for it in 2015.

The property features a contemporary home built in 2008, a two-bedroom guesthouse, a four-car garage, a swimming pool and such equestrian features as a barn, stable, riding arena and pastures.

Newton-John’s home in California was built in 2008. Picture: Village Properties

The Santa Ynez Valley is a prestigious address in Santa Barbara County known for its stunning countryside and mountains.

Newton-John hosted her niece's wedding at the ranch in 2016.

Newton-John’s ranch is one of the few in Santa Ynez Valley with river frontage. Picture: Village Properties

Newton-John confirmed last year that she is dealing with cancer for a third time and that she uses "a lot of cannabis in my healing", she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

She told People Magazine that she and businessman husband John Easterling grow cannabis on the grounds of their Californian ranch.

Newton-John and husband John Easterling. Picture: Jason Edwards

"He grows the plants and makes them into liquid for me. I take drops maybe four to five times a day," she told People.

Newton-John contacted "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek after learning of his diagnosis with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and told him" "I know you can get through this."

Newton-John and John Travolta in a promotional still for the film Grease in 1978. Picture: Getty

"Don't read the statistics and stay focused and see how you can heal yourself," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Sense of humour is vital. He (Trebek) has a great attitude and a great sense of humour about it and I'm sure he'll do very well."

Newton-John sent her best wishes to Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek on learning of his cancer battle. Picture: Getty

Newton-John has praised her Byron Bay property with giving 'total privacy with peaceful calming energy'.

Newton-John’s property near Byron Bay is on the market for $5.5 million. Picture: Supplied

In September, Newton-John said she was fighting cancer for a third time after revealing she kept her second bout with the illness private in 2013.

The four-time Grammy winner was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, undergoing a partial mastectomy and reconstruction.

She was diagnosed again with breast cancer in 2013, but chose to keep it private.