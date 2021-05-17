Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Australian flew into the Northern Territory from India on Saturday. Picture: Supplied
The Australian flew into the Northern Territory from India on Saturday. Picture: Supplied
Health

Aussie tests positive after India flight

by Shae McDonald
17th May 2021 12:25 PM

An Australian citizen that arrived back into the country from India has tested positive for COVID-19, ABC news has reported.

The passenger was on board the repatriated Qantas flight that landed in Darwin on Saturday.

They were then transported to quarantine in Howard Springs.

Details about the latest case emerged on Monday morning.

The flight was the first of several repatriation flights to land in Australia following a travel ban on anyone coming from the COVID-ravaged country.

Nearly half of the 150 passengers hoping to board that flight were turned away after testing positive to the virus or being deemed close contacts to a case.

Shortly after, claims emerged the Indian laboratory that tested several Australians for COVID‐19 before they boarded the flight had its accreditation suspended in April.

The test results led to several people being banned from flying home, who later tested negative for the virus.

Qantas is now investigating the claims to ensure the laboratory meets its regulatory standards.

More to come

Originally published as Aussie tests positive after India flight

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks india

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Radio4YOU award nominee invites other volunteers to join in

        Premium Content Radio4YOU award nominee invites other volunteers to join in

        News Of her award nomination, Ms Hamilton said it was an honour, but she’d “rather have more people volunteer to help out at the station”.

        Sting at Great Keppel Island, patient taken to mainland

        Premium Content Sting at Great Keppel Island, patient taken to mainland

        News Yeppoon Coast Guard took paramedics over to the island for the suspected Irukandji...

        Fire reported in ceiling at North Rockhampton home

        Premium Content Fire reported in ceiling at North Rockhampton home

        News Paramedics and Ergon Energy also attended the scene on Sunday night