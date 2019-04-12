Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gloves off: Tai Tuivasa and Israel Folau.
Gloves off: Tai Tuivasa and Israel Folau.
Rugby Union

Tuivasa slams ‘hypocrite’ Israel Folau

by Staff writers
12th Apr 2019 5:06 PM

AUSTRALIAN UFC star Tai Tuivasa has lashed Israel Folau as a hypocrite, claiming he's seen the Wallaby superstar "blind as a skunk" and carrying on like a "f---ing idiot" on a night out.

Joining the chorus of backlash against Folau's anti-gay remarks, Tuivasa told the Daily Telegraph that Folau needed "a hiding".

"I know what I've seen that idiot do when he's out and about ... I've seen you out blind as a skunk carrying on now you wanna be all churchy?" UFC heavyweight Tuivasa said.

"I won't go into detail about what went on, but I know what happened. And I know what I saw.

"The guy carried on like a f---ing idiot.

"Yet now he wants to be all righteous and put on a show?"

It's not clear when the alleged encounter occurred and Folau spoke in 2016 of changing his partying ways after getting "caught up in the alcohol, women and all that sort of stuff" during his NRL days.

But Tuivasa said even if Folau had changed now "that's no reason to go around trying to bring other people down".

"Has he even thought there might be young footballers out there following him on social media - kids who are 11, 12 - and they're gay? What happens to them when they read that at home?," Tuivasa said.

"Suddenly this guy they look up to is saying they're going to hell. He needs to pull up."

More Stories

Show More
israel folau tai tuivasa ufc wallabies

Top Stories

    NAME AND SHAME: Two drinkers nabbed after crashes

    premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Two drinkers nabbed after crashes

    Crime DRINK drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week:

    • 12th Apr 2019 4:42 PM
    Apple Pie Queen aims for Rissole Crown too early

    premium_icon Apple Pie Queen aims for Rissole Crown too early

    Community Uni student waited a year to take part in competition

    Barker's WWI medals in safe hands

    premium_icon Barker's WWI medals in safe hands

    Community Thomas Garside Barker's medals were issued near Maitland NSW

    We can’t rely on Adani: Labor

    premium_icon We can’t rely on Adani: Labor

    Environment She said we can't rely on Adani to bring jobs.