Aussie weapon Matur Maker wows in NBA eye-catcher

Matur Maker is making a name for himself in the G-League.

AUSSIE giant Matur Maker is creating waves in the NBA G-League after two eye-catching cameos for the Rio Grand Valley Vipers over the weekend.

Huge things have been expected of the 21-year-old raw talent since a scouting tape of the then teenager created headlines around the world - and he's beginning to show why there was so much hype around him.

Maker, who pulled himself from the NBA Draft in recent years, was in October signed by the Houston Rockets on a league-minimum Exhibit 10 contract before being cut and dropped to the Rockets' G-League affiliate in Rio Grande Valley a few days later.

It seems he's finally found his feet in the second-tier competition.

On Saturday (AEDT), Maker exploded off the bench in a game-swinging cameo where he put up nine points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in just 19 minutes on the floor.

He was a standout again for the Vipers on Sunday when he was a perfect three from three from the field in the Vipers' win over Oklahoma City Blue.

Most impressively, the Vipers were a game high plus 11 when Maker was on the court for 19 minutes, despite the team eventually losing 129-121.

Matur Maker (@MaturMaker) continues to turn heads in the @nbagleague. Tonight the 6'11 Rookie gave the @RGVVipers a huge boost vs @TexasLegends with 9pts (4-6 FG | 1-1 3FG), 5reb, 3stl, 2ast, 1blk & a Team-High +11 in 19min! pic.twitter.com/ol7G0Wrb50 — Sky Smith (@Sky_Smith_) December 14, 2019

His performances have certainly not gone unnoticed by Maker's cousin and Detroit Pistons star Thon Maker.

Matur is still trying to prove to NBA teams he will be worth a gamble for the 2020-21 NBA season.

The 2.1m power forward spent the past two seasons playing in Europe with Slovenia's KK Zlatorog Lasko and had a brief cameo in Switzerland.

His athletic frame has created headlines wherever he has gone since.

Matur Maker in action for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

A scouting tape of the former Orange Lutheran High School product made waves in recent years online with the video showing the youngest member of the family dropping some James Harden-like step-back threes.

He's finally showing that same promise in the NBA G-League.

Maker grew up in Perth, having moved there with his family at the age of one from South Sudan, and his guardian believes unlike Thon, he could actually make it in the NBA as a primary ball handler.

Makur Maker, cousin of Thon, is a 7-foot guard 😳 @MakurMaker pic.twitter.com/KukEdFBYhi — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) January 8, 2019

"Makur is a modern-day point forward," Maker's guardian, Ed Smith, told foxsports.com.au.

"Very good vision. Passes the ball extremely well. Can hit the catch and shoot, can hit the pulp off the bounce. Has range up to 23, 24