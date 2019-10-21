Menu
Meg Draffin is the first Australian with cystic fibrosis to climb Mt Kilimanjaro. Picture: Sunday Night
News

Aussie’s incredible record-breaking feat

21st Oct 2019 5:31 AM

 

Footage of Meg Draffin's gruelling journey to become the first Australian with cystic fibrosis to climb Mt Kilimanjaro has been revealed.

The 24-year-old Sydney woman completed the seven-day climb in July/August this year and said it was "by far the hardest thing I've ever done".

Draffin's journey was filmed by Sunday Night and footage showed her training in the lead-up to the climb and the challenges she faced on the trail.

Mt Kilimanjaro is Africa's highest mountain and Draffin undertook altitude training ahead of her record attempt.

Having cystic fibrosis, an incurable genetic condition that impacts the functioning of the lungs and makes it difficult for sufferers to breath, made the climb even more challenging.

Meg Draffin takes a break as the climb takes its toll. Picture: Sunday Night
At times Draffin struggles to breathe and said it felt like her lungs were "throbbing" for most of the journey. At times she seems near collapse and close to tears as she contemplates the gruelling path ahead.

She even lends her asthma puffer to an experienced guide who is overcome by the conditions and has to be helped by another guide down the mountain.

 

However, Draffin was determined to reach the summit and said she didn't want her cystic fibrosis to stop her from doing things.

Draffin's boyfriend Nathan Roye provided constant support during the climb and describes her as one of the "most determined and strongest people I know".

 

Meg Draffin and her boyfriend Nathan Roye. Picture: Sunday Night
As Draffin reaches the summit, Roye says excitedly "you just made history" and asks her how she feels.

 

Meg Draffin touching the sign at the top of Mt Kilimanjaro. Picture: Sunday Night
"Pretty damn good," she replies. "I'm so happy."

As part of the climb Draffin has raised more than $53,000 for the CF Clinic at the Children's Hospital at Westmead in Sydney.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

So, mountain WiFi isn’t as good as originally planned. But here is the Mt. Kill-It-Meg-Jaro update! After 7 days, no showers, wiping bits with wet wipes and karate chopping possum sized mozzies, WE BLOODY MADE IT! Also we saw a Lion King style sunrise 🌅 I wanted to hold Meg up like Simba but she was too exhausted, please use your imagination. But seriously this girl is one of the most determined and strongest people I know. She has now made history as the first person in Australia to summit the tallest free standing mountain in the world with Cystic Fibrosis. I’m so proud of you and the difference you have made for children in our country suffering from CF! Well done KILI QUEEN 👑 🏔❤️ #MtKillItMegJaro #KiliQueen #CircleOfLife #LionKing #HakunaMatata #MountainDesigns

A post shared by Nathan Roye (@nathanroye) on

 

 

climb cystic fybrosis health mt kilimanjaro

