Aussies promise ODI approach in bid to force Test result

Australia's batters have been told to adopt a one-day approach for the women's Ashes Test in a bid to buck the trend and force a result with the red ball.

The Test in Taunton, which starts on Thursday, will be just the sixth played by the Aussies this decade, with as many as four likely to make their debut.

A draw will be enough to retain the Ashes following the three wins in the one-day matches, taking a six-point advantage into the three Twenty20s.

But Australia are hell bent on winning the series outright and claiming a victory in the Test component.

To do so, they'll have to overcome the weight of history surrounding in women's Test matches.

With the format rarely played, a whopping 63 per cent have ended in draws.

But after they forced a 220-run win in their three-day warm up match against an England academy, Australia have vowed to take an attacking game plan into the four-day Test.

"Every batter who came in (during the tour match) looked to be positive and hit the ball hard," coach Matthew Mott said.

"The only real difference is not to hit the ball in the air as much. We still want to score quickly and maximise our chance to take 20 wickets.

The Aussies have a big advantage in the Ashes heading into the test match.

"That was evident. I think we only batted 60 and 70 odd overs. Not a heap of overs, not a heap of time to get those runs.

"We will take that into the Test for sure."

Australia's preparations for the Test have been lengthy.

They began incorporating the red ball into training sessions as early as May and have had time to figure out their best approach to the match.

Bowlers will also need to limit their variations, given they're more accustomed to playing the shorter-form games where numerous change ups are sent down each over.

Spin is also expected to play a big part, with Australia considering taking in an extra turner in Sophie Molineux given Somerset's reliance on the spinners in county cricket this year.

"You can afford to be a little slower through the air as a spinner than in a T20 or one-dayer," tweaker Jess Jonassen said.

"There is a lot more pressure you can build with extended spells. You've got to really be patient.

"You've got to execute over and over again and not get bored of doing so.

"You've got to look to attack the stumps a lot more and make them make as many decisions as possible."