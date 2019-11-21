Aussies rate 69 best products you can buy right now

Australian shoppers have voted with their feet - they love a Dyson stick vacuum cleaner and KitchenAid mixer, but prefer a Nutri Ninja blender.

These items are just some of those which have taken out the top awards in the inaugural Finder Retail Awards.

The Awards include 69 categories across home appliances, travel and transport, baby and kids, electronics, health and beauty, home and garden, and outdoor appliances.

The categories were decided by Finder and Roy Morgan after they analysed more than 34,000 reviews from 4,000 Australians on purchases made in the past 24 months.

Australians were asked to rate the brands of everyday products on a range of factors including value, quality and safety.

They were also asked whether they'd recommend the product to others.

Samsung won the TV and microwave categories but Fisher & Paykel won the clothes dryer and top-loading washing machine section.

Finder Managing Editor Kate Browne said some of the items picked were the most used items in a house.

"Many product features are now industry standard, so we wanted to uncover which brands were going above and beyond," she said.

"Our awards are about the brands everyday Australians are using and recommending in their daily lives."

She said the aim was to help consumers get great value for money.

"We've done the legwork for you, so if you're in the market for new home appliances or electronics, check out which brand won your category of interest," she said.

It also comes as Finder research showed households say they will spend $350 million on whitegoods this Christmas.

SEE THE WINNERS AND WHY THEY WON BELOW:

Best Rated Air Fryer: Tefal

Consumers have rated Tefal as the best air fryer brand in Australia. The French cookware brand had the highest overall rating score, and 97 per cent of surveyed owners recommend the brand. Tefal air fryers also received high scores for how easy they are to clean and for the range of available functions and features.

Best Rated Baby Car Seat: Britax Safe n Sound

Britax is a British manufacturer of children's products including high chairs, strollers and car seats. 99 per cent of surveyed customers recommend Britax Safe-n-Sound car seats, giving it the highest overall score and making it the top rated car seat brand in Australia. Britax car seats also had the highest safety and comfort scores of all brands included in the survey.

Best Rated Baby Carrier: Ergobaby

Consumers have chosen Ergobaby as the top baby carrier brand in Australia. The American baby carrier specialist brand received the highest overall score across all brands, getting high scores for durability, comfort and support. 92 per cent of surveyed customers recommend the Ergobaby carriers.

Best Rated Baby Monitor: VTech

Electronica company VTech has been chosen by customers as the best baby monitor brand in Australia. The Hong Kong-based company received the highest overall score as well as high ratings for value for money and audio quality. 91 per cent of surveyed users recommend VTech baby monitors.

UPPAbaby stroller. Picture: Supplied

Best Rated Baby Stroller & Pram: UPPAbaby

100 per cent of surveyed customers recommend UPPAbaby prams and strollers. With the highest overall score and high scores for build quality, design, style, comfort and safety, users have chosen UPPAbaby as the top stroller and pram brand in Australia.

Best Rated Backpack: Osprey

Osprey is the top backpack brand in Australia, as chosen by customers. The American company has been making outdoor gear since 1974 and offers a range of backpacks and bags for travel, adventure and everyday use. Osprey received the overall highest score and high ratings for design, comfort and ease of use.

Best Rated Barrel Vacuum Cleaner: Miele

Australian customers have chosen Miele as the best barrel vacuum brand with an overall score of 4.17. According to the survey, 92 per cent of surveyed owners recommend Miele barrel vacuums and the brand received high scores for value for money and ease of storage.

The Philips Shaver is also one of the best on the list. Picture: Supplied

Best Rated Beard Trimmer: Philips

Philips is the best beard trimmer brand in Australia, as rated by users. The Dutch company received the highest overall score as well as high ratings for safety, ease of use and build quality.

Best Rated Bicycle: Trek

Trek manufactures and sells a wide range of bicycles, including fitness bikes, road bikes, electric bikes, mountain bikes and trail bikes. 100 per cent of surveyed cyclists recommend Trek bicycles, giving the brand the overall highest score and making it the top bicycle brand in Australia. The US-based company received high scores for performance, build quality, ease of use and design.

Nutri Ninja blenders have been a bestseller this year.

Best Rated Blender: Nutri Ninja

100 per cent of surveyed customers recommend Ninja's range of Nutri Ninja blenders. Part of the US company SharkNinja, the brand got the highest overall score as well as high ratings for performance, ease of use and consistency.

Best Rated Blu-ray & DVD player: Panasonic

Japanese electronics corporation Panasonic is known around the world as a maker of quality home electronics, audio equipment, cameras and appliances. Australian consumers have chosen the company as the best brand for Blu-ray and DVD players in Australia, giving it the highest overall score. Users also gave Panasonic high ratings for applications and features, durability, design and ease of use. 96 per cent of surveyed customers recommend Panasonic Blu-ray and DVD players.

Best Rated Bluetooth Speaker: Ultimate Ears

Consumers have chosen Ultimate Ears as the top brand for Bluetooth speakers in Australia. The American brand, owned by Logitech, received the highest overall rating for its range of speakers that are known around the world for bright colours and durability. 97 per cent of users recommend the brand's Bluetooth speakers, giving Ultimate Ears high ratings for design, sound quality and battery life.

An example of an LG fridge. Picture: Supplied

Best Rated Bottom-Mount Fridge: LG

LG is one of the biggest manufacturers of electronics and appliances across the globe. The South Korean company is the top brand for bottom-mount fridges in Australia, as chosen by customers. With the highest overall rating and 97 per cent of surveyed users recommending LG bottom-mount fridges, the retail giant blew the competition away. LG also received high scores for ease of use, cooling performance, design and quality.

Best Rated Capsule Coffee Machine: Breville

Australian appliance giant Breville is the top capsule coffee machine brand, as chosen by customers with 95 per cent of surveyed owners recommending Breville capsule coffee machines. The brand received the highest overall score as well as top ratings for taste quality and performance.

Best Rated Car Tyre: Continental Tyres

Australian car owners have chosen Continental as the best brand for tyres. Continental uses German engineering and comprehensive testing to create tyres that 100 per cent of surveyed users recommend. The company received not only the highest overall score but also the highest score across all brands for performance and additional high ratings for build quality and durability.

Fisher & Paykel washing machine and clothes dryer. Picture: Supplied

Best Rated Clothes Dryer: Fisher & Paykel

Customers have chosen Fisher & Paykel as the top clothes dryer brand in Australia. The New Zealand-based company received the highest overall score and high ratings for ease of use, design and value for money. Fisher & Paykel clothes dryers were recommended by 93 per cent of surveyed users.

Best Rated Coffee Roasters & Grinder: Breville

Breville is the top coffee roaster and grinder brand, as chosen by Australian customers. 95 per cent of surveyed users recommend Breville grinders and roasters. The Australian brand received the highest overall score as well as top ratings for taste quality, performance and design.

An example of a drill from AEG. Photo: Nick Clayton

Best Rated Cordless Drill: AEG

100 per cent of surveyed customers recommend AEG cordless drills, making it the best brand for cordless drills in Australia. Receiving the highest overall score, AEG cordless drills were rated 5 out of 5 stars for build quality and safety. Additional high scores were given for ease of use, design and performance.

Best Rated Dash Cam: Garmin

Australian customers have chosen Garmin as the top brand for dashcams. With the highest overall score across all brands and high ratings for build quality, video quality and value for money, the American company beat out the competition. 93 per cent of surveyed users recommend Garmin dashcams.

Best Rated Desktop Computer: Apple

"Apple is one of the most well-known technology and electronics companies in the world, so it's no surprise that customers have chosen it as the best brand in Australia for desktop computers. Apple desktops received not only the highest overall score but also the highest scores across all brands for design, build quality, ease of use, performance and included features. 95 per cent of surveyed users recommend Apple desktop computers."

An example of a Garmin dashcam. Picture: Supplied

Best Rated Digital Camera: Olympus

100 per cent of surveyed customers recommend Olympus digital cameras. The Japanese manufacturer received not only the highest overall score, but also the highest score for design across all brands. Additional high ratings were given for build quality and value for money.

Best Rated Dishwasher: Miele

Miele is the best dishwasher brand in Australia, as chosen by users. 98 per cent of surveyed owners recommend Miele dishwashers, giving the company the highest overall score. Customers gave Miele dishwashers high ratings for performance, design and quality.

The Kobo Aura H20 Edition 2 is a water-resistant e-book reader.

Best Rated ebook Reader: Kobo

Australian consumers have chosen Kobo as the top ebook reader brand. The Canadian eReader received not only the highest overall score but the highest score across all brands for value for money, readability, ease of use and how easy the devices are to hold. 91 per cent of Kobo users recommend the brand.

Best Rated Electric BBQ: George Foreman

Australian customers have chosen George Foreman as the best electric BBQ brand, with 89 per cent of surveyed customers recommending George Foreman grills. Started by an American boxing champion, the company now sells BBQs around the world. George Foreman electric BBQs received the highest overall score as well as high scores for build quality and ease of use.

Best Rated Electric Blanket: Breville

Australian customers have chosen Breville as the best brand for electric blankets, with 100 per cent of surveyed customers recommending the brand. The Australian-owned appliance company received the highest overall score as well as high scores for performance, reliability and value for money.

Best Rated Electric Heater: DeLonghi

Italian manufacturer De'Longhi is the best electric heater brand in Australia as rated by actual users. 97 per cent of customers recommend De'Longhi electric heaters, giving the brand the highest overall score and high ratings for ease of use, value for money and heating performance.

A Ryobi Cordless Lawn Mower. Photo: Nick Clayton

Best Rated Electric Lawn Mower: RYOBI

93 per cent of surveyed customers recommend RYOBI electric lawnmowers. The Japanese brand received the highest overall score as well as the highest scores for ease of use and performance across all brands, making it the best electric lawnmower brand in Australia.

Best Rated Electric Shaver: Braun

Braun is the best electric shaver brand in Australia, as chosen by surveyed customers. The German manufacturer received the highest score for performance across all brands and additional high ratings for safety and ease of use.

Best Rated Electric Toothbrush: Oral-B

Australian consumers have chosen Oral-B as the top brand for electric toothbrushes, with 99 per cent of surveyed customers recommending the brand. Oral-B electric toothbrushes received not only the highest overall score but also the highest scores across all brands for cleaning performance, comfort and ease of use.

Best Rated Fan: Lucci Air

Lucci Air offers DC and AC ceiling fans in a wide range of materials and designs. 90 per cent of surveyed customers recommend Lucci Air fans, giving the brand the highest overall rating. Users also gave high scores for the fans' ease of use, design, functions, features and value for money.

Best Rated Fitness Tracker: Fitbit

Fitbit is one of the most well-known names when it comes to wearable trackers and has been chosen by customers as the top fitness tracker brand in Australia. 91 per cent of Fitbit users recommend the brand, giving it high ratings for ease of use, performance and design.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer. Picture: Supplied

Best Rated Food Mixer: KitchenAid

American home appliance brand KitchenAid has been making mixers for a century. The brand's mixers are recommended by 96 per cent of users, making it the top mixer brand in Australia. With the highest overall score and high scores for ease of use, cleaning, maintenance and safety, KitchenAid mixers easily beat out the competition. KitchenAid also received the Finder Retail Award for the best toaster brand.

Best Rated French Door Fridge: Hisense

Australian customers have chosen Hisense as the top brand for french door fridges. The Chinese company's fridges were recommended by 100 per cent of surveyed users and given the highest overall score. Customers also gave Hisense french door fridges high scores for value for money, ease of use, design and internal layout.

Best Rated Front-Loading Washing Machine: Bosch

Bosch is the top brand in Australia for front-loading washing machines, as rated by actual users. With the highest overall score and high ratings for washing performance, value for money and water consumption, the German-based brand came out on top. 95 per cent of surveyed customers recommend Bosch top-loading washing machines.

Best Rated Gardening Tool: Spear & Jackson

100 per cent of surveyed customers recommend Spear & Jackson gardening tools. The brand received the highest overall score as well as top ratings for performance, ease of use, design, cleaning and maintenance. Based out of the UK, Spear & Jackson has been selling hand, garden and landscaping tools since 1760.

Best Rated Gas BBQ: Weber

Weber has been making BBQs since 1952, so it's no surprise that the company has been chosen as the best brand for gas BBQs by Australian customers. With the highest overall score and high ratings for cooking performance, build quality and ease of use, Weber beat out the competition. 98 per cent of surveyed BBQ owners recommend Weber gas BBQs.

Best Rated Gas Heater: Rinnai

According to customers, Rinnai is the best gas heater brand in Australia with 97 per cent of surveyed owners recommending the brand. The Japanese manufacturer received the highest overall score with high ratings for safety, temperature consistency and build quality.

Best Rated Hair Dryer: VS Sassoon

VS Sassoon has been chosen as the best brand for hair dryers in Australia, with 100 per cent of surveyed customers recommending the brand. Customers also gave the hair dryers high ratings for value for money, ease of use and performance. Founded by stylist Vidal Sassoon, the company sells not only hair dryers but also a range of straighteners and stylers.

An example of a ghd luxe premium gift set.

Best Rated Hair Straightener: ghd

UK-based hair care manufacturer ghd has been chosen by customers as the top brand for hair straighteners in Australia. Offering a range of ceramic and dual-zone technology straighteners, ghd beat out competitors with the highest overall score and additional high ratings for ease of use, performance and durability. 94 per cent of surveyed ghd straightener users recommend the brand.

Best Rated Headphone: Audio Technica

Audio-Technica is a Japanese company that has been manufacturing audio equipment for more than 50 years. 100 per cent of surveyed customers recommend Audio-Technica headphones, giving it the highest overall score and making it the top headphone brand in Australia. Audio-Technica headphones also received high ratings for sound quality, design and value for money.

Best Rated Hot Water System: AquaMAX

Australian-owned company AquaMAX has been selling gas and electric hot water systems since 1988. Australian users gave the water heater specialist the highest overall score as well as high ratings for performance, quietness and durability. 100 per cent of surveyed customers recommend AquaMAX hot water systems.

A Russell Hobbs Smooth IQ Pro iron. Picture: Supplied

Best Rated Iron: Russell Hobbs

96 per cent of surveyed users recommend Russel Hobbs irons. The British brand received the highest overall score as well as high scores for ease of use and build quality, making it the top iron brand in Australia.

Best Rated Juicer: Magimix

Magimix offers a range of kitchen appliances, including food processors, blenders and juicers. Customers have given the brand's juicers the highest overall score across all brands, making it the top juicer brand in Australia. Magimix juicers also received high scores for ease of use and design.

Best Rated Kettle: Westinghouse

Australian consumers have chosen Westinghouse as the top kettle brand with an overall score of 4.22. According to the survey, 100 per cent of surveyed owners recommend Westinghouse kettles, giving the brand high scores for ease of use, functions, features and quietness.

Apple's MacBook entry level laptop computer.

Best Rated Laptop: Apple

Australian customers have chosen Apple as the best brand for laptop computers. With an extensive range of lightweight and powerful MacBooks, Apple received the highest overall score for laptop brands. Customers also gave the American company high ratings for display quality, design and battery life. 98 per cent of surveyed users recommend Apple laptops.

Best Rated Linen & Bedding: Sheridan

Sheridan is the top brand for linen and bedding according to Australian customers. 97 per cent of surveyed bedding owners recommend the brand, giving it high ratings for comfort, materials and durability. The brand has also committed to increasing its sustainability by reducing plastic and unnecessary packaging.

Best Rated Manual Coffee Machine: Rocket Espresso

High-end coffee machine manufacturer Rocker Espresso is the top manual coffee machine brand in Australia as rated by users. With a range of personal and commercial coffee machines, the brand received the highest overall ratings and high scores for reliability, cleaning and maintenance.

Best Rated Mattress: Original Mattress Factory

100 per cent of surveyed customers recommend mattresses from the Original Mattress Factory (OMF). With the highest overall score and high ratings for value for money, durability, comfort, sleep quality and support, OMF was chosen by customers as the best mattress brand in Australia. OMF offers a 200-night guarantee, so if the mattress you choose isn't the right fit for you, you can return it to the store and exchange it for another model.

An example of Sheridan bedding. Picture: Supplied

Best Rated Microwave: Samsung

Australian customers have chosen Samsung as the best brand for microwaves, with 94 per cent of users recommending the brand. Getting the highest overall score, Samsung microwaves got high ratings for ease of use, build quality and cooking performance.

Best Rated Mobile Phone: Huawei

Huawei has been awarded the top mobile phone brand in Australia, as chosen by users with 90 per cent of surveyed users recommending Huawei mobile phones. The Chinese brand received the highest overall score as well as the top score for design across all brands. Customers also gave Huawei high ratings for ease of use, camera quality, battery life and value for money.

Best Rated Multi-Cooker: Philips

Philips is one of the biggest appliance manufacturers in the world, so it's no surprise that customers have chosen the company as the best multi-cooker brand in Australia. With 100 per cent of surveyed customers recommending Philips multi-cookers and the highest overall score, the Dutch brand beat out the competition. Users gave Philips multi-cookers high scores for design, quality, value for money, functions and features.

Best Rated Oven: Belling

Belling is a British appliance manufacturer with over 100 years of experience. 100 per cent of surveyed customers recommend Belling ovens, giving the brand the highest overall score. Belling ovens also received the highest scores for value for money, build quality, features and functions across all brands surveyed.

An example of a Belling 1100mm freestanding oven. Picture: Supplied

Best Rated Petrol Lawn Mower: Husqvarna

Husqvarna is a Swedish manufacturer of power tools and outdoor power products, including trimmers and mowers. 100 per cent of surveyed customers recommend Husqvarna petrol lawnmowers. With the top overall score and high scores for ease of use and performance, Husqvarna is the best petrol lawnmower brand in Australia.

Best Rated Pillow: Dentons

Dentons has been chosen as the best brand for pillows in Australia, with 88 per cent of surveyed Dentons pillow owners recommending the brand. The brand received high scores for comfort, design, quality and materials used. All Dentons pillows are made in Melbourne and come with a five-year replacement guarantee.

Best Rated Portable Air Conditioner: DeLonghi

De'Longhi is the top brand for portable air conditioners as chosen by customers, with 92 per cent of surveyed owners recommending De'Longhi portable air conditioners. The Italian manufacturer received the highest overall score as well as top ratings for ease of use, cleaning and maintenance.

Best Rated Pressure Cooker: Sunbeam

American manufacturer Sunbeam has been making appliances since 1910. Surveyed customers have chosen the company as the best brand for pressure cookers with the highest overall score and high ratings for value for money and ease of use. 95 per cent of surveyed users recommend Sunbeam pressure cookers.

The Original ’74 jaffle maker from Breville. Picture: breville.com/au

Best Rated Printer: Brother

Brother received the highest overall score from surveyed customers, making it the top printer brand in Australia. 92 per cent of Brother printer owners recommend the brand, giving it high ratings for performance, reliability, value for money and design.

Best Rated Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Xiaomi

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is known for making smartphones, laptops and other electronics, but the company's robot vacuums have caught the attention of Australian customers. 100 per cent of surveyed owners recommend Xiaomi robot vacuums. The brand also received the highest overall score and the highest score for battery life across all brands. Users also gave the brand top ratings for value for money and build quality.

Best Rated Sandwich Maker: Breville

92 per cent of surveyed customers recommend Breville sandwich makers. The Australian appliance company received the highest overall score as well as the highest scores for performance and durability, beating out all other sandwich maker brands.

Best Rated Slow Cooker: Aldi

100 per cent of surveyed users recommend Ambiano slow cookers. Sold exclusively by ALDI, Ambiano offers a range of kitchen appliances including blenders and toasters. The brand's slow cookers received the highest overall score from surveyed customers as well as high ratings for ease of use, cleaning, maintenance and value for money.

Best Rated Split System Air Conditioner: Fujitsu

Australian customers have chosen Fujitsu as the top split system air conditioners brand. 94 per cent of surveyed users recommend the brand's air conditioners, giving it the highest overall score. The Japanese company's air conditioners also received high scores for quietness, design, quality and cooling performance.

The Dyson stick vacuum cleaner. Picture: Dyson website

Best Rated Stick Vacuum Cleaner: Dyson

Dyson is known around the world for quality vacuums. With the highest overall score, the British company has been chosen by users as the best stick vacuum brand in Australia. 95 per cent of users recommend Dyson stick vacuums and the brand received high scores for ease of use, cleaning performance, design and quality.

Best Rated Suitcases & Luggage: Antler

According to surveyed luggage users, Antler is the best rated luggage brand in Australia. 90 per cent of surveyed customers recommend the brand, giving it the highest overall score. The British company has been designing and making luggage for over 100 years and received high ratings for build quality, stability and durability.

Best Rated Tent: Coleman

Coleman specialises in manufacturing outdoor and camping equipment including stoves, sleeping bags, coolers and backpacks. The American company was chosen by surveyed users as the best brand for tents in Australia, with 92 per cent of customers recommending Coleman tents. The brand received high ratings for design, ease of use and value for money.

Best Rated Toaster: KitchenAid

100 per cent of surveyed users recommend KitchenAid toasters. The American company that has been making kitchen appliances for a century received the highest overall score as well as high ratings for performance, ease of use and design.

Best Rated Top-Loading Washing Machine: Fisher & Paykel

New Zealand-based appliance manufacturer Fisher & Paykel received the highest overall score from surveyed top-loading washing machine customers. Owned by Chinese electronics and appliance company Haier, the brand was recommended by 93 per cent of surveyed users.

Best Rated Top Mount Fridge: Fisher & Paykel

100 per cent of surveyed customers recommend Fisher & Paykel top mount fridges. With the highest overall score and the highest score for ease of use across all brands, the New Zealand-based appliance manufacturer was chosen as the best brand in Australia for top mount fridges.

Samsung's TV has taken out the Best TV category. Picture: Supplied

Best Rated TV: Samsung

Samsung is the best TV brand in Australia, as chosen by customers. With the highest overall score, 98 per cent of surveyed users recommend Samsung TVs. Customers gave the South Korean company high scores for picture quality, design and value for money.

Best Rated Whipper Snipper: Husqvarna

Swedish power tool manufacturer Husqvarna is the best brand for whipper snippers in Australia, as chosen by customers. 100 per cent of users recommend the brand's whipper snippers, giving it the overall highest score. Customers also gave the brand high ratings for quietness, safety and ease of use.