Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr. Richard “Harry” Harris who helped rescue the trapped soccer team in a Thai cave swill received a medal for his heroic efforts. Picture: Greg Higgs.
Dr. Richard “Harry” Harris who helped rescue the trapped soccer team in a Thai cave swill received a medal for his heroic efforts. Picture: Greg Higgs.
Breaking

Aussie cave rescuers to receive medals

by Staff writer, AAP
23rd Jul 2018 1:24 PM

NINE Australians involved in the Thai cave rescue will receive medals from Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove to honour their efforts.

Those to be acknowledged at a ceremony tomorrow include Dr Richard 'Harry' Harris, Craig Challen and Chief Petty Officer Troy Eather.

The medals will be presented at a special thank you reception at Government House in Canberra, also involving Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

Dr Richard Harris with his dive partner, West Australian vet Craig Challen. Picture: Facebook/Blue Label Diving.
Dr Richard Harris with his dive partner, West Australian vet Craig Challen. Picture: Facebook/Blue Label Diving.

It will be the first time the rescuers have been reunited since returning to Australia on July 13.

Mr Turnbull has previously described the effort to rescue 12 boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach as one of the most extraordinary acts of heroism, professionalism, discipline and teamwork.

Adelaide anaesthetist Dr Harris and his dive partner, retired Perth vet Mr Challen, were among an international team of cave-diving experts who freed the boys and their soccer coach.

The
The "Wild Boars" soccer team and a Thai Navy SEAL (right) following their rescue. Picture: Linh Pham/Getty Images.

Also heavily involved was Chief Petty Officer Eather, a Royal Australian Navy clearance diving team specialist liaison officer.

Thailand's ambassador to Australia, Australia's ambassador to Thailand, the acting Chief of the Defence Force, acting Australian Federal Police Commissioner and other senior government representatives will be attending.

The names of the AFP medal recipients are being withheld until the ceremony.

Related Items

Show More
australian editors picks heros medals peter cosgrove thai cave rescue

Top Stories

    Teenager arrested for early morning CBD crime spree

    Teenager arrested for early morning CBD crime spree

    News VIDEO: THE moment a young thief shattered a shop window before running off.

    • 23rd Jul 2018 12:25 PM
    Hungry teen's 'stupid' stealing attempt caught on camera

    premium_icon Hungry teen's 'stupid' stealing attempt caught on camera

    Crime HUNDREDS of dollars stolen from employer after alleged money dramas

    Opening a new chapter on reading in CQ schools

    premium_icon Opening a new chapter on reading in CQ schools

    News NEW Ready Reading programme rolls out in CQ schools

    • 23rd Jul 2018 1:00 PM
    Coast women prepare to take on trek of a lifetime

    premium_icon Coast women prepare to take on trek of a lifetime

    Travel FOUR ladies will climb to Mt Everest Base Camp over nine days

    Local Partners