Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The NRMA advises to fill up now and take advantage of Sydney’s cheap petrol prices before they rise. Picture: Supplied
The NRMA advises to fill up now and take advantage of Sydney’s cheap petrol prices before they rise. Picture: Supplied
Lifestyle

Aussies urged: ‘Fill up as soon as you can’

Anton Nilsson
25th Sep 2020 10:37 AM

Sydney petrol prices are approaching their cheapest point before an expected spike.

NRMA advises drivers to take the opportunity to fill up their tanks while the affordable prices last.

“Fill up as soon as you can,” urged Peter Khoury, head of media with NRMA. “We don’t know, the price may fall another cent or so in Sydney, but it’s going to go up soon.”

By the time the October long weekend rolls around, petrol prices are expected to start rising again. Picture: Richard Walker
By the time the October long weekend rolls around, petrol prices are expected to start rising again. Picture: Richard Walker

The average price right now in Sydney is 107.4 cents per litre compared with the previous high of 137.7 cents per litre on August 31. The NRMA says he prices tend to fall slowly, but once they start to increase, they spike hard and fast.

“You’d be taking a bet as to how much longer into the week it will last,” Mr. Khoury said, referring to the low prices.

Prices are expected to start rising again by the October long weekend.

Across regional NSW, prices have remained stable in recent weeks, with motorists in Muswellbrook, Orange, Nowra and Tamworth enjoying the cheapest petrol.

Originally published as Aussies urged: ‘Fill up as soon as you can’

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton politicians respond to RACQ road demands

        Premium Content Rockhampton politicians respond to RACQ road demands

        Motoring RACQ’s priorities include Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road, the Capricorn Highway, and a better inland highway route to the Bruce Highway.

        Dry, summer-like conditions in store for CQ weekend

        Premium Content Dry, summer-like conditions in store for CQ weekend

        Weather Shower and thunderstorm activity has brought around 32mm to 40mm of rainfall to the...

        BREAKING: Brazen thieves break into home, let dog out

        Premium Content BREAKING: Brazen thieves break into home, let dog out

        Breaking It is understood the residents are currently out of town on vacation.

        • 25th Sep 2020 12:10 PM
        Woman drank 2 bottles of wine, beers on night of fight

        Premium Content Woman drank 2 bottles of wine, beers on night of fight

        News A woman smashed the tail lights of a Holden Commodore during a drunken argument.

        • 25th Sep 2020 12:00 PM