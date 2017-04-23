'Bit ridiculous': Rocky wife-to-be doesn't need a big, fat ring

SHENEE Scholes' engagement ring was hiding under her pillow for three nights before she actually found it.

Two years on and due to be married at the end of the month, Shenee still says it wouldn't have mattered what ring she received she would have married her partner Josh anyway.

For Shenee it's more about what the ring represents than how much it cost.

But a recent survey by Slater and Gordon Family Lawyers suggests price does matter with the average Australian willing to fork out $3,311 on an engagement ring.

Of the 1000 people surveyed 48 percent thought the cost of the engagement ring didn't matter. The other half thought $3,311 was the right amount to spend, on average.

Men were willing to spend $376 more than women on average ($3,487 for men, compared to $3,111 for women) with men also 40 percent less likely to say the cost of the ring doesn't matter, compared to women at 55 percent.

NSW was the most materialistic state, with the lowest proportion of respondents who said the cost of the ring doesn't matter (45 per cent).

However, Victorians who believed the cost of the ring was important had the highest expectations, with $4,046 the average acceptable price.

Western Australians had the highest proportion say the cost of the engagement ring doesn't matter (54 per cent).

Queenslanders had the lowest average expectations for the cost of the ring ($2,249).

Shenee, who worked in a jewellery store for quite some time said she thought some of the engagement ring prices were "a bit ridiculous".

"As a whole I think Aussies generally pay between $2500-$10,000. I personally do not think price overall matters, to me it symbolises the love and commitment to each other," she said.

"I had a lot of time to choose having worked in a jewellery store but I had picked the ring that I thought best suited my finger and Josh had an idea of which one I liked and from there bought it.

"We have been engaged for two years now, we are due to get married on 29th April."