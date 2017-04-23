27°
News

'Bit ridiculous': Rocky wife-to-be doesn't need a big, fat ring

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 22nd Apr 2017 11:49 PM Updated: 23rd Apr 2017 12:34 AM
Shenee' Scholes and her husband-to-be, Josh Humphrey
Shenee' Scholes and her husband-to-be, Josh Humphrey Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHENEE Scholes' engagement ring was hiding under her pillow for three nights before she actually found it.

Two years on and due to be married at the end of the month, Shenee still says it wouldn't have mattered what ring she received she would have married her partner Josh anyway.

For Shenee it's more about what the ring represents than how much it cost.

But a recent survey by Slater and Gordon Family Lawyers suggests price does matter with the average Australian willing to fork out $3,311 on an engagement ring.

Of the 1000 people surveyed 48 percent thought the cost of the engagement ring didn't matter. The other half thought $3,311 was the right amount to spend, on average.

Men were willing to spend $376 more than women on average ($3,487 for men, compared to $3,111 for women) with men also 40 percent less likely to say the cost of the ring doesn't matter, compared to women at 55 percent.

NSW was the most materialistic state, with the lowest proportion of respondents who said the cost of the ring doesn't matter (45 per cent).

However, Victorians who believed the cost of the ring was important had the highest expectations, with $4,046 the average acceptable price.

Western Australians had the highest proportion say the cost of the engagement ring doesn't matter (54 per cent).

Queenslanders had the lowest average expectations for the cost of the ring ($2,249).

Shenee, who worked in a jewellery store for quite some time said she thought some of the engagement ring prices were "a bit ridiculous".

"As a whole I think Aussies generally pay between $2500-$10,000. I personally do not think price overall matters, to me it symbolises the love and commitment to each other," she said.

"I had a lot of time to choose having worked in a jewellery store but I had picked the ring that I thought best suited my finger and Josh had an idea of which one I liked and from there bought it.

"We have been engaged for two years now, we are due to get married on 29th April."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  engagement engagement ring ring wedding

Trendy new tapas, cocktail bar opening on the Coast soon

Trendy new tapas, cocktail bar opening on the Coast soon

JOBSEEKERS desperate to work at CQ's trendy new bar and restaurant have bombarded the owners with 200 applications.

'Bit ridiculous': Rocky wife-to-be doesn't need a big, fat ring

Shenee' Scholes and her husband-to-be, Josh Humphrey

ROCKY wife-to-be doesn't care what her man forked out for ring.

Taxi company, Jeep owners' big free ride gift to Rocky

Ex-servicemen lead the parade in Yeppoon on Anzac Day. Photo Amy Haydock / The Morning Bulletin

TAXI and Jeep owner's give a much-needed hand to Rocky's heroes.

Rocky hero's early death leaves loving wife and kids behind

WAR HERO: Albert Vivienne Pearson (Viv Pearson)

HERO taken too soon in Rocky after surviving near death encounter.

Local Partners

Taxi company, Jeep owners' big free ride gift to Rocky

TAXI and Jeep owner's give a much-needed hand to Rocky's heroes.

Rocky hero's early death leaves loving wife and kids behind

WAR HERO: Albert Vivienne Pearson (Viv Pearson)

HERO taken too soon in Rocky after surviving near death encounter.

72 hours of things you can't miss in Rockhampton

Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton this weekend to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which areas of Rockhampton feature in it.

THREE days of things you absolutely need to do in Rockhampton.

GIG GUIDE: Check what's live and local

YEEHAW: Hayley Marsten will bring her country sound to the Young Australian Hotel on Friday night.

With plenty on, where will you be this weekend?

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Sam Neill speaks about role in 'rollercoaster' House of Bond

ACTOR Sam Neil had no qualms starring in Channel Nine's latest biopic, despite the fallout of House of Hancock

What's on the small screen this week

Dustin Hoffman stars in Medici: Masters of Florence.

Logies, a talent show and a drama about medieval Italy are top picks

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg pledge big sum to flood appeal

LOCALS: Australian actors Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg arrive for the 6th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 January 2017.

Stars confirmed donation to Rise Above the Flood

Logies tips: Who will walk away with the statues?

Gold Logie winner Waleed Aly after the 2016 Logie Awards.

Waleed Aly is tipped to walk away with the golden gong.

Book Review: The Shape of Us by Lisa Ireland

Cook says it's almost as if this was written with her in mind

Dave Hughes ready to push boundaries at Logies

Dave Hughes is getting ready to host the Logies.

Will Dave Hughes push the envelope too far at the Logies?

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj.

Fans not impressed with scenes from rap star's new music video

DELIGHTFUL GABLE, ELEVATED POSITION

302 Upper Dawson Road, The Range 4700

House 3 2 1 $345,000

Recently renovated this classic gable has been tastefully decorated to create a light, fresh and open feel. Elevated to capture natural breezes and views this...

Frenchville Favourite!!

366 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Freshly painted and situated on a 612 m2 allotment, this high set 3 bedroom home is ready and waiting for you to move straight in! Property Features Include:...

Investors Opportunity

34 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Giving you a fantastic investment opportunity, this property is tenanted with a lease in place until 2018. You will find this spacious home very neat and tidy...

Space and Serenity

15 Cunningham Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 6 $519,000

Located in Glenlee, this spacious 4 bedroom family home stretches out over 5 acres and offers peaceful country living only 20 minutes from Rockhampton. Bonus...

Unsurpassed Elegance

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $775,000

Exceptionally private, in one of Frenchville's most sought after locations, this warm welcoming home exudes elegance and quality. Uniquely designed to suit all of...

Neat as a Pin, Just move in.

81 Marie Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $209,000

This immaculate home is situated in a very quiet and private location in a family friendly area, just a short walk to shops and schools. All the hard work has been...

Motivated Vendor, Bring Me Your Offer!!

25 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000

Unmistakeably one of the most sought after positions in Frenchville this double story brick and tiled residence will meet all those family requirements. * Large...

Spacious Family Sized Gable

8 Curtis Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Positioned in a fantastic Wandal location this very affordable gable offers comfortable living with character and charm. * Polished floors / high ceilings *...

Neat, Tidy and Convenient

6 Lorrikeet Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $304,000

Nestled in a cul de sac street in Norman Gardens is where you will find this spacious home hiding. The property offers loads of space and you will appreciate this...

A Family Favourite!

22 Lilydale Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Located in the sought-after Hillside estate, you can really come home to value with this ideal family property. The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac location...

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Rocky home owners waiting to pounce once major project approved

South Gladstone for Real Estate.

HOME owners holding until major project brings property price boost.

Local buyer snaps up massive Rocky warehouse

68 Hollingsworth St, Rockhampton sold to a local owner-occupier for $815,000 +GST.

COMPANY sells huge Rocky warehouse for a fortune.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!