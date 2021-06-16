Australian boxing star George Kambosos Jr has been left “absolutely devastated” after his $7m world title fight was delayed due to champion Teofimo Lopez testing positive for Covid-19.

Kambosos, undefeated in 19 fights, has vowed to make Lopez pay for his “irresponsibility” after the fight, scheduled for Miami this weekend, was pushed back until August 14.

The Australian had been away from his family for 13 weeks while training and had flown his pregnant wife to the US for the fight.

“I put every bit of my life into this camp with my team,” Kambosos wrote, addressing Lopez.

“I would have been undisputed champion this weekend. I know it and you know it.

Absolutely devastated. I will be Champion. Thank you to everyone for the support world wide. pic.twitter.com/rpMgcyodT8 — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) June 15, 2021

“Your actions and decisions have affected not only our fight but everyone involved in this fight!

“Pure irresponsibility on your whole side.

“Our time will come and I promise you and the world that I‘m going to take you out worse than ever for everything.”

Lopez had reportedly refused to be vaccinated.

“Teofimo Lopez has symptomatic Covid-19, which was confirmed this morning after testing,” fight promoter Ryan Kavanaugh said in a statement.

“The entire Triller Fight Club card, including the main event, is being rescheduled for August 14. We send our best to Teofimo Lopez and his family and hope they get better soon. We can‘t wait to see this epic battle on August 14.”

Kambosos is set to get $2.7m for the fight, the biggest purse of his career.

Originally published as Aussie’s world title fight rocked by Covid