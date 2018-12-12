Perth pitch perfect for Aussie quicks

The new Perth Stadium veing used for cricket. Picture: AAP

Australia can bounce its way back into series contention against India on a fiery Perth pitch that is predicted to be a throw back to the wild West.

Coach Justin Langer is expecting "pace and bounce" from the drop-in wicket being used at Perth's newly built stadium for the Second Test, starting Friday.

Commentator and NSW quick Trent Copeland has played in the only Shield match at the new stadium and said he was already getting shivers thinking about how close it was to the WACA pitches of old.

Copeland said the wicket should provide "everything you want" if you are one of Australia's three fast bowlers - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

"The thing you want, when you are talking about Test matches in Perth, and if you are part of the Australian cricket team, one of our advantages over a team like India is pace and bounce so that was exciting to see," Copeland said.

WA quick Jhye Richardson took eight first-innings wickets against NSW in Perth last month, while Copeland picked up seven scalps.

"Leading up to the game you could see the hardness underneath the actual tinge of grass, and you could see the cracks you used to see at the WACA, which then came in the play over the four days of the game," Copeland said.

"That's what I think about of the WACA, fast and bouncy, lots of guys getting out caught, hit on the gloves or being bounced out, or nicks to slips or a keeper standing 25m back.

"But then you can start seeing cracks come in to play and if you get some variable bounce you are in the game.

"That's how the game transpired at Shield level, and then if you add the element of accuracy and 145km/h bowlers on both sides, it's going to be a lot of fun."

India is also blessed with a high-class pace attack in Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Test spinner Nathan Lyon also played in the match for NSW, and took seven wickets himself, extracting the sort of bounce which could trouble the tourists.

Pat Cummins could benefit from a hard, fast pitch at Perth’s new stadium. Picture: AAP

One disadvantage from the good old days at the WACA is the lack of the afternoon breeze, known as the Fremantle doctor

The new stadium is full enclosed, and the lack of that extra element, with temperatures set to hit 34C on Friday, could be telling.

Langer, a native West Australia, said he watched the Shield game and could only hope the wicket that gets served up this week is more of the same.

"Good pace and bounce, if we can get that, it will be great for cricket," Langer said.

"Ït will be an important toss. Hopefully on a wicket that is conducive to a bit of swing and seam, the bowlers will get the job done."