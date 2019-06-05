WEST Indies expect Australia to handle their fiery fast bowling better than Pakistan, although their hopes of a shortened game due to rain in Nottingham have dried up.

Carlos Brathwaite said condensed matches suited the two-time world T20 champion's explosive batting line-up and, while rain was forecast earlier this week - and forced Australia's training session on Tuesday indoors - clear skies are now expected.

Brathwaite said this was his team's best shot at a 50-over World Cup in 40 years after it signalled a warning by bowling out Pakistan for 105 last week and then winning with 218 balls to spare.

"We're probably not the most meticulous planners going around, but we plan to our strengths," Brathwaite said.

"Obviously everyone sees (Chris Gayle and Andre Russell) partying, but they put a lot of work in at the gym and a lot of work with the physio and masseuse to make sure that they are ready to be on the park."

Brathwaite said Australia was the "master of mental disintegration" with both teams set to send down plenty of bumpers at Trent Bridge.

"The bowlers need to find something and obviously no one likes a ball 140-145km at your head," Brathwaite said.

"So that's why the bouncer has been the favourite tactic thus far. But you can only bowl two an over and the other four you have to be spot on."