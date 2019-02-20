Australia Day assault on man, 60, in 'Anglo-Saxon' pub

A VIOLENT man tried to blame his five assault charges on post traumatic stress (PTS) but a Rockhampton magistrate wasn't having a bar of it without evidence.

Pierce Clay, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to a string of offences, including an assault occasioning bodily harm.

He received a head sentence of nine months' prison for assaulting a 60-year-old man on Australia Day in North Queensland at the Ravenshoe Hotel.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Clay punched and kicked the 60-year-old.

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said Clay suffers from PTS and anxiety.

He said the "reason he was triggered” at the hotel was "someone was harassing his auntie” and the "bar was full of people of Anglo-Saxon descent”.

Magistrate Cameron Press said if the court was to accept the PTS triggers, evidence of PTS would need to be provided.

Mr Jorgensen said his client had "a potential diagnosis of PTSD” and he takes medication.

Ms Marsden said he also tried to start a fight with a stranger in Mackay Safe Night Precinct on June 24 at 12.30am.

She said police witnessed a shirtless man yelling at a male 20m away from them.

Ms Marsden said witnesses told police Clay came up behind the male victim while he was eating a kebab and hit him in the back of the head a number of times.

She said Clay started yelling at the man to fight him.

Mr Press declared 44 days presentence custody with parole release on April 3, 2019.