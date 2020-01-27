Australia Day barbecue goes horribly wrong for Downs woman

AN Australia Day barbecue has gone horribly for one woman on the Southern Downs.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted the woman who suffered burns when an aerosol can exploded on a barbecue.

LifeFlight shared this photo from the rescue scene. RACQ LifeFlight

The rescue helicopter responded to a town in the Southern Downs at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

It's believed a can of fly spray fell onto a lit barbecue, exploded and caused a flash fire.

The scene of the Australia Day incident. RACQ LifeFlight

Chemicals from the aerosol insecticide also sprayed all over the woman's arms and face.

The Queensland Ambulance Service drove the patient, aged in her sixties, to a nearby park where the rescue helicopter was waiting.

She was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

The rescue helicopter service also flew to another private property in the Southern Downs region yesterday, to assist a rider who was injured, after falling from a horse.

The chopper was called into action at 1.50pm.

The aeromedical crew, along with the local QAS, treated a woman, aged in her late twenties, who had suffered head injuries.

She was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital I'm a stable condition.