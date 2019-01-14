Australia Day festival to be held at new location this year

THERE'S no need to fire up your own barbie on January 26 as the Great Australian Bites Festival is heading north.

The State Government has announced its Australia Day celebrations program and Rockhampton is set to host the popular food festival.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the festival was a major coup for regional Queensland.

"The popularity of the Great Australian Bites Festival has skyrocketed in the last few years and it's a pleasure to bring it to the people of Rockhampton,” he said.

"While steak is inevitably on the menu, there's so much more to the Beef Capital than a good rump or sirloin.

"Come January 26, I hope to see the Rockhampton community celebrating the wonderful city, state and country we live in.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the festival was becoming a tradition for many Queenslanders.

"Australia Day is a time to come together, to remember who we are and how blessed we are to live in Queensland.

"The festival provides the ideal backdrop to celebrate with loved ones,” she said.

Great Australian Bites will be held at Kershaw Gardens, Moores Creek Road, Rockhampton from 3pm-9.30pm, on Saturday January 26.

The State Government also announced Townsville as host of the Queensland Australia Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Jezzine Barracks.

Drawing together the community, the ceremony recognises Australia's rich indigenous culture.

More than 40 Australia Day Ambassadors including Queensland Greats, Paralympians and other athletes, entrepreneurs, chefs and television personalities will participate in council-run events across the state, heading as far west as Boulia and north to Cooktown.

Australia Day activities in Queensland are proudly supported by the State Government in partnership with the Federal Government through the National Australia Day Council.

Great Australian Bites is being delivered in partnership with Bundaberg Regional Council, Hope Vale Aboriginal Shire Council, Rockhampton Regional Council, Southern Downs Regional Council, Townsville City Council and Whitsunday Regional Council.