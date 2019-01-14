Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FESTIVITIES: Brittany Lauga, daughter Odette and Barry O'Rourke.
FESTIVITIES: Brittany Lauga, daughter Odette and Barry O'Rourke. Contributed
News

Australia Day festival to be held at new location this year

14th Jan 2019 6:26 PM

THERE'S no need to fire up your own barbie on January 26 as the Great Australian Bites Festival is heading north.

The State Government has announced its Australia Day celebrations program and Rockhampton is set to host the popular food festival.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the festival was a major coup for regional Queensland.

"The popularity of the Great Australian Bites Festival has skyrocketed in the last few years and it's a pleasure to bring it to the people of Rockhampton,” he said.

"While steak is inevitably on the menu, there's so much more to the Beef Capital than a good rump or sirloin.

"Come January 26, I hope to see the Rockhampton community celebrating the wonderful city, state and country we live in.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the festival was becoming a tradition for many Queenslanders.

"Australia Day is a time to come together, to remember who we are and how blessed we are to live in Queensland.

"The festival provides the ideal backdrop to celebrate with loved ones,” she said.

Great Australian Bites will be held at Kershaw Gardens, Moores Creek Road, Rockhampton from 3pm-9.30pm, on Saturday January 26.

The State Government also announced Townsville as host of the Queensland Australia Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Jezzine Barracks.

Drawing together the community, the ceremony recognises Australia's rich indigenous culture.

More than 40 Australia Day Ambassadors including Queensland Greats, Paralympians and other athletes, entrepreneurs, chefs and television personalities will participate in council-run events across the state, heading as far west as Boulia and north to Cooktown.

Australia Day activities in Queensland are proudly supported by the State Government in partnership with the Federal Government through the National Australia Day Council.

Great Australian Bites is being delivered in partnership with Bundaberg Regional Council, Hope Vale Aboriginal Shire Council, Rockhampton Regional Council, Southern Downs Regional Council, Townsville City Council and Whitsunday Regional Council.

australia day 2019 great australian bites kershaw gardens
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ miner killed in workplace accident farewelled at memorial

    premium_icon CQ miner killed in workplace accident farewelled at memorial

    News "We miss him dearly and have taken great comfort from the support that people have shown us during this time”

    • 14th Jan 2019 6:00 PM
    Woman gets 60 hours community service for stealing food

    premium_icon Woman gets 60 hours community service for stealing food

    Crime Woman nabbed stealing food after being in court

    • 14th Jan 2019 5:34 PM
    'Not refugees': Fears grow as Dutton draws line on couple

    premium_icon 'Not refugees': Fears grow as Dutton draws line on couple

    Politics Friends of the Biloela family fear for their deportation.

    • 14th Jan 2019 5:30 PM
    Hundreds turn out for bargain back to school supplies

    premium_icon Hundreds turn out for bargain back to school supplies

    News Books, uniforms, and other supplies at shockingly low prices

    Local Partners