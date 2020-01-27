Australia Day festivities end in stitches

CARELESS: Some residents left behind some broken glass bottles after partying the night before an Australia Day barbecue.

CARELESS residents brought Australia Day festivities to a halt for a young girl who required stitches after stepping on some glass at Lion’s Park.

Roma Lions Club member David Knowles said Life Church was holding their Australia Day community barbecue on Sunday morning when a young girl tread on the broken glass, left behind by a group partying the night before.

“She was racing around barefoot and there was some broken glass from bottles scattered at the top of the park and she stepped on it,” he said.

“She cut the bottom of her foot and it required stitches.

“It’s disappointing how people would do this. They just don’t think of the consequences of their actions.”

Alongside the broken glass, Mr Knowles said a member of the public was woken up at 2am Saturday morning to a group of people drinking and attempting to throw a rubbish bin on the roof of the shed.

“They didn’t have time to call police, but they saw someone get into the boot of the car and they drove off,” he said.

He urged anyone going to Lion’s Park to wear shoes, as while most of the glass has now been cleaned up, there may still be some small fragments left behind.

Mr Knowles despite these incidents occurring, the public are generally responsible with their use of the park.

“Occasionally you may find a broken bottle but for the most part there is very little rubbish left behind and it is kept clean,” he said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Roma police.