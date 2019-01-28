Australia Day festivities interrupted by call for help

The Coast Guard was called to help re-float this tender in Ross Creek.

The Coast Guard was called to help re-float this tender in Ross Creek. Yeppoon Coast Guard

YEPPOON Coast Guard was taking part in Australia Day festivities when they were called away to help a powerboat.

Vessels from the Keppel Sands and Yeppoon flotillas were taking part in the Blessing of the Fleet at Rosslyn Bay Harbour when the call came through to help an 8.6m power boat with two people on board.

The boat was towed from west of Great Keppel Island into the harbour.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard flotilla took part in Australia Day festivities on the Capricorn Coast. Yeppoon Coast Guard

In a separate incident last week, the Coast Guard helped Queensland Water Police re-float a tender on Monday that had drifted to Ross Creek from GKI.

The tender was towed to Statue Bay where the owner met the Coast Guard.

On Wednesday, a boat travelling to GKI with three people on board experienced engine problems.

Gormans Removals Rescue met the vessel and escorted it back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

On Thursday, Gormons Removals Rescue also towed a visiting 21m motor boat experiencing hydraulics problems just outside Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

LOG ON TO COAST GUARD