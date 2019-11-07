Australia Day grants for 2020 free events

Jackson and Georgia Mae Green cool off at Kershaw Gardens

GRACEMERE community groups are being encouraged to apply for a grant to host an Australia Day event next year.

Applications were approved at Tuesday’s council meeting for local groups to receive funding from the Australia Day Community Grants program however it was noted no event for Gracemere had been received.

The Rotary Club of Mt Morgan was granted $3,500 for their celebrations, $3,000 to the Friends of The Heritage Village and $750 for the Bouldercombe Progress Association Inc.

It was moved up to $3,000 would be allocated to an event at Gracemere, subject to a suitable community group applying.

The remaining amount, which would be $4,750 if the whole $3,000 was used, would go to Advance Rockhampton to assist presenting the council-run Australia Day event at Kershaw Gardens.

The program has a total pool of $15,000.

The program is open to community groups and not-for-profit charity organisations and aims to enable people to celebrate Australia Day in the way that best fits their communities.

The application form can be found at https://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/CommunityEvents/Grants-and-Sponsorships/Australia-Day-2020-Community-Events-Program.

For more information 4924 5600.