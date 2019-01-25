Australia Day ocean swim to launch big year for Frogs

DIVE IN: The Australia Day ocean swim is the first event of the year for the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club.

TRIATHLON: The Australia Day ocean swim at Emu Park will kick-start what is shaping as an exciting year for triathlon in Central Queensland.

The Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club is looking to give residents as many opportunities as possible to take part in triathlon-based events.

President Craig McCormack said while triathlon may be regarded as an individual sport for established athletes, there were many event variations in which people could get involved.

"We have triathlon, aquathlon, duathlon, running and swimming options at most events,” he said.

"There is also the opportunity for people to share the workload and participate as a team.

Brodie Williams competing at a Fitzroy Frogs triathlon at Emu Park last year. Chris Ison ROK200518ctri4

"And we are definitely not talking about elite athletes here, our events cater for the full range of athletic ability.”

The club recently announced its event calendar up to July 2019 which includes three standard club triathlon events, a "dirty-tri” that includes a dam swim, mountain biking and trail running, a junior triathlon and women's only introductory triathlon, two ocean swim events and a Great Keppel Island trail run/hike.

"There has never been this much activity on our calendar,” McCormack said.

"The junior and women's only event in late March will be our first major event in Rockhampton, which is very exciting and consistent with our plan to create new opportunities for our community.”

The season starts with the Australia Day Ocean swim, which offers 3km, 2km and 1km swim options.

That will be followed on February 10 by a club triathlon (including aquathlon and duathlon options) at Emu Park.

Chloe Hooton in the transition area during a Fitzroy Frogs triathlon last year. Chris Ison ROK200518ctri7

The club will then head to Tannum Sands in March for its second club triathlon.

McCormack said CQ also had many talented juniors the Frogs were keen to support by providing regular, good quality events.

Local coach Scotty Lawton identified Josh Brodie, Todd Williams and Olivia Busby as 2019 prospects and coach Glen Skinner said that Lauchi Tomkins has been training well and was looking strong.

McCormack said that having followed the progress of the Richardson family in 2018, he was particularly keen to see more families take up triathlon.

"Hannah is the notable triathlete in the family, but it is fantastic to see mum Kristy and dad Tony not only participating but enjoying themselves and improving with every event,” he said.

"Tony has even decided to learn to swim, which goes to show that you can teach and old Frog new tricks.”

For more information, visit the Frogs' Facebook page, website or contact Craig McCormack at frogstri@gmail.com or 0477 711 152.