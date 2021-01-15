AUSTRALIA DAY: Unifying fact about date not taught in schools

Protestors are seen during the Invasion Day rally in Brisbane, Sunday, January 26, 2020. Thousands of people joined rallies across Australia in support of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders who are calling for an end to the celebration of Australia Day on January 26, which commemorates the arrival of the First Fleet to Sydney in 1788. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

Protestors are seen during the Invasion Day rally in Brisbane, Sunday, January 26, 2020. Thousands of people joined rallies across Australia in support of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders who are calling for an end to the celebration of Australia Day on January 26, which commemorates the arrival of the First Fleet to Sydney in 1788. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

Australia Day is approaching and no doubt the anti-26th of January folk will be loading up their cannons with dud information.

Before doing so they might ponder upon the following, which seems to be ignored (on purpose?) by our politicians, the media, our “education” system, many people of self-importance and those who promote disharmony.

It provides compelling reasons why the January 26 is the best (and only) date to celebrate Australia, this great land we live in. And it has nothing to do with the arrival of Captain Cook, the First Fleet or what happened during the first 200 years.

In fact, the above folks have fanned the flames of discontent among the Aboriginal community, and many other Australians, by not promoting the real basis of January 26. They appear to have purposely avoided providing information about its significance due to ignorance or their own agendas.

The anti-26th date appears to be based on Captain Cook’s arrival, but he landed at Botany Bay on April 28, 1770 (GMT). It wasn’t the First Fleet either, which landed on January 18, 1788. So the 26th has no connection with either of those events.

Unfortunately, Cook’s landing was (inappropriately) emphasised in the Australia Day celebrations since the 1988 bicentennial of the First Fleet. Having a Cook celebration is appropriate, but not as a part of Australia Day, because it isn’t relevant to all Australians. It’s a bit like adding the Eureka Stockade to Anzac Day.

January 26 was chosen as Australia Day because it was, for the first time, when all Australians were considered equal. It was on January 26, 1949 when the Nationality and Citizenship Act of 1948 was enacted.

That was the day we legally became Australians. On that day we all became equal under the law; no ifs, buts or maybes. This applied to every Australian irrespective of their race or heritage.

Or as Ray Payne OAM put it in an article on the Veteranweb Network:

“This was the day Australians became free to make our own decisions about which wars we would fight and how our citizens would be treated. It was the day Aborigines were declared Australians.

“Until this date, Aborigines were not protected by law. For the first time since Cook‘s landing, this new Act gave Aboriginal Australians by inference and precedent the full protection of Australian Law.

“Because of this Act, the government became free to help Aborigines, and since that day much has been done to assist Aboriginal Australians, including saying ‘sorry’ for the previous atrocities done before this law came into effect.

“That was the day we were first called Australians and allowed to travel with passports as Australians.

“This was a great day for all Australians!

“This is why the 26th of January is the day new Australians receive their citizenship.

“It is a day which celebrates the implementation of the Nationality and Citizenship Act of 1948 - the Act which gave freedom and protection to the first Australians and gives all Australians, old and new, the right to live under the protection of Australian Law, united as one nation.

“We need to remember both the good and the bad in our history, but the emphasis must be the freedom and unity all Australians now have, because of what was done on the January 26th, 1949, to allow all of us to live without fear in a land of peace.

“What was achieved that day is something for which all Australians can be proud.

“Isn’t it time all Australians were taught the real reason why we celebrate Australia Day on this day?”

Some may still try to preach that January 26 is not the best date, but it will be difficult to find another day which broadly and equally includes all Australians.

Let’s hope that in 2021 and beyond, there are campaigns to explain to all of us why this day was chosen to celebrate Australia, and many of you will still be around to celebrate the real Australia’s Centenary on January 26, 2049.

