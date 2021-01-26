Australia Day: What’s open and closed in Rocky, Cap Coast

Where you can shop or dine in Rockhampton or on the Capricorn Coast today. Picture: Brian Cassidy

With the Australia Day public holiday Tuesday, many businesses in Rockhampton and on the Capricorn Coast will be closed.

Some businesses will still open, with varied opening hours compared to regular days.

If you are looking to do some shopping or dine out, included in this list are some of the businesses open this Australia Day.

Rockhampton

ALDI Allenstown: 9am to 6pm

Allenstown Square: 10am to 4pm (individual store hours may vary)

Bunnings: 7am to 6pm

City Centre Plaza: 9am to 5.30pm (individual store hours may vary)

CocoBrew: Closed

Coffee Society: Closed

Dingles Cafe Bar: 6.30am to 12pm

Event Cinemas Rockhampton: Open from 9am

Fast Lane Coffee, north and south side: Closed

Frenchville Sports Club: Open all day

Gardens Tearooms: 8am to 5pm

The Goat Cafe and Bar: Closed

Gracemere Hotel: Open from 10am

Gunna-Do Hardware: 8am to 12.30pm

Gus’ Coffee, George St: 7am to 4pm

Gus’ Coffee, Northside Plaza: Closed

Gus’ Coffee, Stockland Rockhampton: Closed

Northside Plaza: 9am to 5.30pm (individual store hours may vary)

Red Lion Hotel: Closed

Stellarossa Rockhampton Stockland: Closed

Stockland Rockhampton: 10am to 4pm (individual store hours may vary)

Trufusion Indian Bar and Grill: 5pm to 9pm

Two Professors: Closed

Capricorn Coast

The Attic Espresso Bar: Closed

Lure Living: 6.30am to 12pm

Pie Alley Blues: Open from breakfast until late

Waterline Restaurant: 7am to 2pm

Whisk Yeppoon: Closed

Yeppoon Central: 9am to 5.30pm (individual store hours may vary)

