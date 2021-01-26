Australia Day: What’s open and closed in Rocky, Cap Coast
With the Australia Day public holiday Tuesday, many businesses in Rockhampton and on the Capricorn Coast will be closed.
Some businesses will still open, with varied opening hours compared to regular days.
If you are looking to do some shopping or dine out, included in this list are some of the businesses open this Australia Day.
Rockhampton
ALDI Allenstown: 9am to 6pm
Allenstown Square: 10am to 4pm (individual store hours may vary)
Bunnings: 7am to 6pm
City Centre Plaza: 9am to 5.30pm (individual store hours may vary)
CocoBrew: Closed
Coffee Society: Closed
Dingles Cafe Bar: 6.30am to 12pm
Event Cinemas Rockhampton: Open from 9am
Fast Lane Coffee, north and south side: Closed
Frenchville Sports Club: Open all day
Gardens Tearooms: 8am to 5pm
The Goat Cafe and Bar: Closed
Gracemere Hotel: Open from 10am
Gunna-Do Hardware: 8am to 12.30pm
Gus’ Coffee, George St: 7am to 4pm
Gus’ Coffee, Northside Plaza: Closed
Gus’ Coffee, Stockland Rockhampton: Closed
Northside Plaza: 9am to 5.30pm (individual store hours may vary)
Red Lion Hotel: Closed
Stellarossa Rockhampton Stockland: Closed
Stockland Rockhampton: 10am to 4pm (individual store hours may vary)
Trufusion Indian Bar and Grill: 5pm to 9pm
Two Professors: Closed
Capricorn Coast
The Attic Espresso Bar: Closed
Lure Living: 6.30am to 12pm
Pie Alley Blues: Open from breakfast until late
Waterline Restaurant: 7am to 2pm
Whisk Yeppoon: Closed
Yeppoon Central: 9am to 5.30pm (individual store hours may vary)
Is your business open today? Let us know in the comments.