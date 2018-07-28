Aussie star signs seven-figure NBA deal

Mitch Creek of the Adelaide 36ers celebrates their win during the Round 8 NBL match between Adelaide 36ers and Brisbane Bullets at Titanium Security Arena, Adelaide, Friday, December 1, 2017. (AAP Image/ James Elsby) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

MITCH Creek has become the 11th Aussie in the NBA, signing a breakthrough one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

The 26-year-old former Adelaide 36ers star has reportedly agreed to a seven-figure, minimum wage deal which the Nets are able to waive at any time.

Creek will attend the Nets' pre-season training camp and has a chance to win a spot on the team's starting roster for the 2018-19 season or could be sent to play with the Nets' G-League development team, the Long Island Nets.

The team is yet to confirm the deal, but reports from Australia claim Creek has signed a so-called "training camp deal" which allows the team to promote him up to a two-way deal with its G-League connection or to waive the entire contract before the start of the season.

The NBL reports Creek's deal is for the NBA's minimum wage - $US838,464 ($1.1m).

Reports claim Creek's contract includes an Exhibit 10 clause, allowing the Nets to sign him on a two-way contract before the start of the season in a move that would see Creek move between Brooklyn and Long Island throughout the season.

There’s not a person in basketball with a bad word to say about Mitch Creek.

The 1.96m small forward clearly left his mark on the Nets after an impressive NBA Summer League with the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month where he averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.

He also had a tryout with the Nets in June before the summer league started.

He told SEN Radio recently he was determined to take his chances this summer.

"Every single game you've got the head coaches, like Steve Kerr, all these huge names sitting courtside, and you've got all the NBA players watching as well, and agents from all around the world," he said.

"The more you play and the better you play the more attention you get.

"Do the right thing and you never know what can happen."

He also said an NBA contract would be a dream come true.

"You try not to think about it too much because don't want to try and lose focus, but at the end of the day, if that happens it would be phenomenal," he told NBL.com.au

To join the Nets, Creek has had to activate an NBA get-out clause with his German team Wurzburg.

The move has seen him become the third Aussie to make a move to the NBA this off-season with Jonah Bolden re-called by the Philadelphia 76ers and Ryan Broekhoff signing with Dallas.

In a column for Players Voice earlier this month, Creek opened up about his chaotic movements of the last few months while chasing a spot on an NBA roster.

"I've gone from being the last player picked on an NBL roster to MVP of the Adelaide 36ers. Now, I'm close to being on an NBA roster," Creek wrote.

"The NBA is more than just basketball. That's why so many people are spat out the other end. Only the best make it. I'm doing everything I can to be among them."