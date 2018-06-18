Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SADLY MISSED: Roy Travers, 32, died after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and crashed into a tree between Kabra and Bouldercombe on Saturday morning.
SADLY MISSED: Roy Travers, 32, died after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and crashed into a tree between Kabra and Bouldercombe on Saturday morning. Facebook
News

Australia Post employee and father killed in tragic CQ crash

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
18th Jun 2018 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA Post workers in the Rockhampton region are mourning the loss of one of their colleagues on the weekend.

Roy Travers, 32, died after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and crashed into a tree between Kabra and Bouldercombe on Saturday morning.

Police believe that around 7.30am, a rider was travelling along Four Mile Road before he lost control of his bike, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree.

He was declared deceased at the scene.

The Four Mile Road is located west of Rockhampton between Gracemere, Kabra and Bouldercombe.

FATAL CRASH: A motorbike rider lost his life on Four Mile Rd near Bouldercombe this morning.
FATAL CRASH: A motorbike rider lost his life on Four Mile Rd near Bouldercombe this morning. Google Maps

News of the accident involving an Australia Post employee quickly spread among workers on Saturday afternoon.

One employee confirmed with The Morning Bulletin that Mr Travers tragically lost his life in the accident.

He said he was saddened to have lost "such a young workmate”.

According to Mr Travers' Facebook account, he formerly attended Rockhampton High School and had also worked for Sibelco and Donndarra Concrete Cutting and Drilling.

The Morning Bulletin believes Mr Travers leaves behind two young children featured in many photographs on his Facebook account.

Amy Rebecca wrote a touching tribute to Mr Travers on Facebook.:

"You have left behind so many beautiful memories, no one was ready for what has happened, how could we ever be,” she wrote.

"You have been taken way too soon.

"You are a brilliant father & my best friend.

"You are loved more than words can even describe.

"You will be missed terribly by all whose lives you have touched.

"We love you Roy & always will

"Rest In Peace. Xx”

Chris Fletcher added: " R.I.P. Cuz”

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

Four Mile Road was reopened to traffic later that day after being closed for several hours.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact Policelink on 131 444.

australia post fatality motorbike crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Labor politicians say CQ better off with their tax plan

    premium_icon Labor politicians say CQ better off with their tax plan

    Politics They warn other regions could prosper at CQ's expense.

    • 18th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Worker seeks $1.6m in damages after chain falls in coal mine

    premium_icon Worker seeks $1.6m in damages after chain falls in coal mine

    Crime Falling chain left mechanical fitter permanently impaired

    • 18th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Dan Murphy's employee steals $2700 cash

    premium_icon Dan Murphy's employee steals $2700 cash

    Crime The 23-year-old was only getting 10 hours a week

    • 18th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Excruciatingly slow progress towards Rookwood Weir agreement

    premium_icon Excruciatingly slow progress towards Rookwood Weir agreement

    Politics CQ people want their weir but we're just going to have to wait.

    • 18th Jun 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners