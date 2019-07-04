Australia Post funding up to $10,000 for grant recipients

NOT-for-profit community organisations are invited to apply for a 2019 Australia Post Community Grant, with funding of up to $10,000 available to each recipient.

The initiative aims to support projects and services that address locally identified needs that strengthen social connections and reduce barriers to participating in community life.

Australia Post executive general manager community and consumer Nicole Sheffield said it was another way for Australia Post to help communities thrive and prosper.

"Through this program, we're funding projects that bring people together to address local needs,” she said.

"With so much change to the way we live, work and shop, it's more important than ever that we have strong, vibrant local communities where people can connect to shape our shared future.”

The 2019 Australia Post Community Grants will support initiatives that:

Help people connect with each other through group activities such as volunteering programs, civic engagement and environmental activities;

Reduce barriers to participation in community life;

Develop skills and leadership capability to strengthen community networks.

The launch of the 2019 Community Grants program follows the completion of this year's Australia Post Workforce Grants which saw over 400 recipients receive $500 each towards community projects across Australia as nominated by Australia Post's local staff members.

The Workforce Community Grants program recognised the dedication of Australia Post staff to their local communities and provides an opportunity for them to nominate a community project or organisation close to their heart, with funds going to workshops, events, training, equipment, supplies, excursions and camps, as well as computers and internet access all enabling better community connectedness in their local area.

Eligible community organisations can apply for an Australia Post Community Grant for up to $10,000 via www.auspost.com.au/grants

Applications close on Sunday, August 4.

All applicants will be notified of the final outcome in October.