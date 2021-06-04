Menu
AUSTRALIA POST
AUSTRALIA POST
Crime

Australia Post intercepts parcel containing illegal drugs

Kerri-Anne Mesner
4th Jun 2021 12:13 PM
Rockhampton’s Australia Post mail centre has yet again intercepted suspicious parcels which were found to have illegal drugs inside.

Last month, Jason Luke Leo Titmus was convicted for ordering $800 worth of steroids to be delivered through the Australia Post service.

Prior to Titmus, Rockhampton bodybuilder Christopher Robert Pryer was busted buying testosterone illegally off the internet, claiming he had low testosterone levels before admitting he also used the drug for bodybuilding.

This time, on May 7, the Australia Post staff contacted police about a parcel addressed to Timothy Peter James Krause.

Police opened the parcel and located a 10ml bottle of methandienone which is a steroid.

Police executed a search warrant on Krause’s residence on May 13 with Krause declaring testosterone in the top bedside table drawer in a box.

There were two bottles of testosterone, about one third and one quarter full, along with four loaded syringes and three Viagra tablets.

Krause pleaded guilty on May 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one of possessing restricted drugs.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Krause had a prescription years ago for testosterone.

Krause was fined $600 and no convictions were recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

