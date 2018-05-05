Menu
An Australia Post delivery rider
An Australia Post delivery rider
Crime

Australia Post worker busted with knife at airport

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
5th May 2018 8:00 AM
AN AUSTRALIA Post employee forgot about the knife she had in her wallet that she used for work when she walked through airport security.

Priscilla Ottaway, 41, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a knife in a public place Thursday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Wynne-Jones said security located the knife in her bag using the scanning machine as she prepared to board a flight to Brisbane on January 23 at 9.25am.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Ottaway, a mail officer with Australia Post, used the knife in her workplace but had forgotten about it when at the airport. Ottaway was ordered to a good behaviour bond with no recording of conviction.

