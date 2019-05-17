‘Destroyed his name’: Alan Jones blows up over Folau

OUTSPOKEN radio host and former Wallabies coach Alan Jones went for the jugular on Friday, insisting Rugby Australia would "fall on its sword" in the fallout to the Israel Folau case.

Earlier in the day, Rugby Australia officially dropped the guillotine on Folau, scrapping the 30-year-old's $4 million contract following the nuclear fallout to his anti-gay Instagram post.

Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle announced the termination of the fullback's employment due to the "high level breach" of his contract.

"Mr Folau knew when he pressed that button there were the implications that post was going to have," Castle said at Rugby Australia headquarters on Friday afternoon.

"His actions left us with no choice but to come to today's outcome."

Folau is expected to escalate the situation and launch a legal case against his former employer.

"Ultimately Mr Folau will make his decisions and we'll deal that when and if that happens," Castle said, concluding the case "will change the landscape for sport in Australia and possibly across the world".

Rugby Australia confirmed Folau was paid up until May before being axed at the Friday press conference. He has 72 hours to appeal the decision.

Jones, 78, tore into the organisation live on 2GB on Friday afternoon, saying it wasn't a surprise the decision to sack Folau was made.

"There's no surprise here...you're dealing with incompetent people ... and incompetent people always behave incompetently," he said.

"They've destroyed his employment and internationally destroyed his name for quoting a passage from the Bible, for God's sake.

"He hasn't slaughtered anyone, he hasn't insulted anyone and he hasn't even tried to push this stuff down anyone's throat."

Jones has been a regular participant in the Folau storm, defending the 30-year-old's right to express his views on social media without fear of being sacked.

"The issues of freedom of speech and to express one's religious views must win out and Rugby Australia must show leadership and common sense to celebrate these cornerstones of Australian society," Jones wrote in a column for The Australian ahead of Castle's announcement.

"While Rugby Australia operates in denial of these freedoms, the situation gets more costly and damaging to individuals and the game.

"If, as a nation, we want freedom of speech, then the corollary is that people will be offended."

Former Wallabies star Mark Gerrard lamented the unfortunate Folau mess on Friday, calling for a swift finish to the ongoing media scrum as the green and gold prepare for the all-important World Cup in September.

"There's no winners out of this. However long this takes, we need to move on pretty quickly. It's a really important year for Rugby Australia given it's a World Cup year," Gerrard told Fox Sports.

"This saga has taken too long. It's not doing the game any justice and it's not doing Izzy himself any favours.

"It'll definitely take its toll on the young man."

Folau has officially been chopped from the Wallabies.

"This particular saga, it's not an easy thing to go through. I've never had to read about somebody having limitations on their freedom of speech, but at the same time he's a public figure at the top end of our game. That's something he has to realise as well."

Gerrard swiped Rugby Australia officials for taking far too long in handing down the decision, which he said had "dragged the game lower."

Former rugby league star Willie Mason questioned whether Folau's sacking was an over-reaction and a result of a "trial by media".