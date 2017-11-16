'Australia redeemed itself': Yeppoon local's tears of joy

TEARS were flowing yesterday morning for Emily Wilson as she celebrated the decision her nation made to vote "yes” for same-sex marriage.

The Yeppoon resident said she was sick to her stomach in waiting but once the yes was clear, her emotions flowed in a mix of happy and sad.

"I was sad and angry that we had to put our LGBTQIA community through such a horrible ordeal,” she said.

"But the result is correct and Australia redeemed itself after a dirty two months of campaigning.”

Capricornia was among the 133 electorates with majority "yes” voters but lingered towards to bottom of the scale.

The region sat amongst the bottom 13 of regions in favour of the law change with a close 54% of voters in favour.

Figures show the "yes” vote was a close call in Central Queensland. nito100

More than 70,000 people in Capricornia had their say on whether the "law should be changed to allow same-sex couple to marry” with 46% of voters against the change.

Despite the controversy surrounding the survey, 75% of Capricornia residents posted their form in with the female population having a larger say than males.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry vowed she would always vote how her electorate did and confirmed her stance to support same-sex marriage.

"I thought it would be probably closer, but I thought it would come out yes because there was a lot of people very passionate about this going ahead and also other people that I had spoken to wanted the issue resolved,” she said.

The millennials of Capricornia lingered behind the older generations with only 64% of 18-24-year-olds voting.

Residents 65-years-old and over had the largest say with 86% of the age group having their say in the survey.

Voters in the 25 to 34-year-old age group also saw 64% voting, 69% of 35-44-year-olds voted, 76% of 45-54-year-olds and 83% of 55-64-year-olds made their mark on the national result.

Ms Landry said the legislation would be voted on before Christmas giving a huge boost for the local economy.

"We're going to have a lot of places benefiting from a lot of weddings,” she said.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga applauded the region's vote and called on Ms Landry to support those votes in parliament.

"Love is love,” she said.

"This vote has been a big win for the people of Australia and sends a strong message to the world that our nation supports social justice and condemns discrimination.

"What has to happen now is for the Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and her Canberra colleagues to support legislation which will be introduced before Parliament to ensure the wishes of the majority of Australians becomes law."

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pledged to deliver marriage equality following the vote for same-sex marriage saying that Austalians had "spoken in their millions”.

"We must respect the voice of the people. We asked them for their opinion and they have given it to us. It is unequivocal, it is overwhelming,” Mr Turnbull said at a press conference minutes after the results were released..

"They are our masters, we who were elected to parliament. It is our job now to get on with it, get on with it and get this done. It is fair. The people have voted yes for marriage equality. Now it is our job to deliver it,” he said.