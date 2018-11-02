Menu
Finals day action at the 2018 Tag World Cup at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
Sport

Australia reigns supreme at Tag World Cup

4th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
AUSTRALIA has proven the dominant nation on home soil at the 2018 World Cup at Coffs Harbour's C.ex Coffs International Stadium already this afternoon notching up 10 finals wins across the age divisions.

The finals action continues this afternoon ahead of this evening's World Cup closing ceremony.

This weekend 32 nations are represented and more than 3,600 players are taking part in this the third edition of the International Tag Federation's World Cup, following the inaugural even in Auckland in 2012 and the last world cup on the Sunshine Coast in 2015.

