Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Legislation is on the verge of passing federal parliament to bring Australian sport integrity under the umbrella of a tougher new body.
Legislation is on the verge of passing federal parliament to bring Australian sport integrity under the umbrella of a tougher new body.
Sport

Australia set for new anti-doping regime

by Matt Coughlan
11th Jun 2020 8:05 PM

Australian sport's anti-doping regime will get tough new powers to investigate athletes suspected of drug cheating.

Legislation is set to pass federal parliament to combine national sport integrity into a single body, replacing anti-doping organisation ASADA.

Under the new arrangements, Sport Integrity Australia will take over control for integrity from codes around the country.

Athletes will no longer have the right not to self-incriminate.

Appeals will be limited to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport rather than local bodies like the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

The government agreed to Labor's changes to stop the threshold for issuing a disclosure notice being lowered from reasonable belief to suspicion.

The bill will now return to the lower house for final approvals.

Sport Minister Richard Colbeck said the changes were crucial to keeping Australia at the front of the global fight against doping.

"The fight against doping in sport continues to get tougher," he told parliament

The Greens and athlete advocates warned the measures go too far in eroding the human rights of sportspeople.

Originally published as Australia set for new anti-doping regime

anti-doping drugs sport

Just In

    Amazon blocks tech from cops

    Amazon blocks tech from cops
    • 11th Jun 2020 8:58 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young parents’ heartbreak: ‘She passed away in our arms’

        premium_icon Young parents’ heartbreak: ‘She passed away in our arms’

        News Fundraiser started for grief-stricken couple after baby girl dies following Bruce Highway crash.

        Wet days ahead for CQ

        premium_icon Wet days ahead for CQ

        Weather Up to 40mm total could fall for some parts of the region.

        ‘The market’s as good as it’s ever been’

        premium_icon ‘The market’s as good as it’s ever been’

        News Hear the inspiring new industry outlook following successful sale at Gracemere.

        Which CQ town to be named state’s new renewables powerhouse?

        premium_icon Which CQ town to be named state’s new renewables powerhouse?

        News Central West Queensland could soon be supplying more power to homes and...