1-1: Bring on Boxing Day bonanza

Tim Paine and Virat Kohli will go head to head in Melbourne with the series tied 1-1. Picture: Ryan Pierse Getty Images

Tim Paine and Virat Kohli will go head to head in Melbourne with the series tied 1-1. Picture: Ryan Pierse Getty Images

AUSTRALIA has ended nine-months of agony with a resounding win that has set the series up for a Boxing Day bonanza.

Following five straight losses since the sandpapergate scandal in Cape Town, Tim Paine's Australians finally have reason to celebrate - although the job against India is far from done.

Nathan Lyon (3-39) and Mitchell Starc blitzed through the last five remaining Indian wickets today to bowl them out for 140 and secure an emphatic 146-run second Test victory.

Pat Cummins secured the triumph by taking a skied high ball off his own bowling to get rid of Jasprit Bumrah to spark an emotion-charged celebration from the Australians.

Scores are now level at 1-1 and relations set to explode ahead of the third Test at what shapes as a sold-out MCG.

India was in their best position to win their first ever Test series in Australia, but now Paine's resurgent side will take all the momentum.

Tim Paine and Virat Kohli shake hands at the end of the second Test.

Peter Handscomb took a spectacular catch to get rid of Rishabh Pant off Lyon, but the Victorian is under enormous pressure to hold his place for his home Test on Boxing Day.

Mitchell Marsh is in a strong position to be recalled after the all-rounder and vice-captain was controversially dropped from the first two Tests.

India are under enormous pressure after revelations Ishant Sharma and Ravi Jadeja had a massive on-field blow-up on day four.

Virat Kohli also spat the dummy during the Test and India will also be unable to bring gun opener Prithvi Shaw back for the third Test after he was ruled out of the rest of the series following an ankle injury he suffered during the pre-series tour match.

Australia's quicks were ruthless on day five setting bodyline fields and bowling repeated bouncers at the Indian tail - which featured four bowlers who are normally No.11s.

Every Test, ODI, T20I, and BBL match live. SIGN UP NOW!