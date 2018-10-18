Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitchell Starc is battling tightness in his left hamstring and is set to be managed through the remainder of the second Test against Pakistan.
Mitchell Starc is battling tightness in his left hamstring and is set to be managed through the remainder of the second Test against Pakistan.
Cricket

Starc battling fresh injury concern before Australian summer

18th Oct 2018 8:15 AM

MITCHELL Starc is battling tightness in his left hamstring and is set to be managed through the remainder of the second Test against Pakistan, while fellow quick Peter Siddle will be held over as back-up for Starc in the upcoming T20 series.

Starc was assessed on Wednesday evening by team medical officials, who are confident the left-arm paceman will be able to play out the series-deciding Test in Abu Dhabi.

Australia are set to play three T20s against Pakistan after the Tests, and the decision to hold Siddle back suggests Starc is no certainty to play in the white-ball fixtures.

It is unclear whether Starc, who battled debilitating cramps in both his calves and groins during the drawn first Test in Dubai, will bowl when Pakistan resume their second innings on Thursday at 2-144, leading Australia by 281 runs.

Starc snared the wicket of opener Mohammad Hafeez on Wednesday but bowled just four overs and spent time fielding in the slips cordon.

Opener Aaron Finch said after play that he expected the paceman would be fine to continue bowling.

"It's just a bit of management of Mitch there," Finch said.

"Obviously the conditions are pretty hot so we are trying to look after the fast bowler." National selectors are wary of over-bowling the gun quick who on talent is a near-automatic selection in all three formats.

It is unclear whether Starc, who battled debilitating cramps in both his calves and groins during the drawn first Test in Dubai, will bowl when Pakistan resume their second innings.
It is unclear whether Starc, who battled debilitating cramps in both his calves and groins during the drawn first Test in Dubai, will bowl when Pakistan resume their second innings.
 

Australia's home summer schedule includes Tests against India and Sri Lanka and white-ball games against both India and South Africa.

Starc also looms as a pivotal figure in next year's World Cup and Ashes campaigns.

Coach Justin Langer hinted that Starc's workload would be managed after the first Test in Dubai.

"It's always the million dollar question: what do we do with the fast bowlers," Langer said.

"We'll manage it. It's the start of the season and hopefully we'll manage them well throughout the summer and this tour so far."

Starc struggled to make an impact on a flat deck in Dubai, grinding in hot conditions to take 1-90 in the first innings and bowling just six overs in the second for figures of 0-18.

Related Items

australia mitchell starc pakistan test series

Top Stories

    From meth at 15 to prison at 24: young man's bad start

    premium_icon From meth at 15 to prison at 24: young man's bad start

    Crime Gordon William Munchow was a small time dealer for friends

    Highway closed after truck goes up in flames

    Highway closed after truck goes up in flames

    News EMERGENCY crews on scene after truck fire in Wowan

    • 18th Oct 2018 9:00 AM
    Minister’s call to spill agitators: ‘Show some guts’

    premium_icon Minister’s call to spill agitators: ‘Show some guts’

    Politics LNP Minister Michelle Landry calls out agitators

    • 18th Oct 2018 9:47 AM
    CQ students take winning performance to Brisbane competition

    premium_icon CQ students take winning performance to Brisbane competition

    News "Usually it doesn't happen to schools like us”

    • 18th Oct 2018 9:00 AM

    Local Partners