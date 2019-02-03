Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Cricket

Starc demolishes Sri Lankan tail

3rd Feb 2019 1:21 PM

AUSTRALIA is batting again with a lead of 319 after Sri Lanka collapsed on the third morning of the second Test. Mitchell Starc finished with five wickets and another Sri Lankan batsman was forced to retire hurt.   

Starc, under fire before the Test began after a lean run, finished with 5/54 as Sri Lanka were bundled out 215, well short of Australia's first innings of 5/534 dec. 

However, Tim Paine decided against enforcing the follow-on on a warm day at Manuka Oval, opting instead to give his quicks a break. 

Australia did not need to take the full 10 wickets after Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Perera was forced off retired hurt after being struck in the helmet by a Jhye Richardson bouncer. 

Perera batted on after being attended to, adding two to his total, but had to leave the field shortly after and was unable to resume his innings. 

Starc, though, will be a relieved player, after a horror summer where he failed to trouble the Indian batsman or the understrength Sri Lanka in the first Test. 

The oddest wicket of the day belonging to Starc whose short ball forced Dhananjaya de Silva to be dismissed, hit wicket, with the Aussie team, unaware that he had whacked his stumps, appealing for a catch behind.

More Stories

australia v sri lanka cricket mitchell starc second test
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Man runs off after stealing, crashing van

    premium_icon Man runs off after stealing, crashing van

    News He stole a 2011 Toyota Hiace van from a business

    ARMED ROBBERY: Man with handgun demands money and goods

    premium_icon ARMED ROBBERY: Man with handgun demands money and goods

    Crime Anyone with any information is urged to contact police

    VIDEO: Inside Brisbane Airport's bomb threat lockdown

    VIDEO: Inside Brisbane Airport's bomb threat lockdown

    Breaking UPDATE: Police revoke public safety declaration at Brisbane Airport.

    Earthmoving game struggles to get good tradesmen

    premium_icon Earthmoving game struggles to get good tradesmen

    Careers Diesel fitter says schools not pushing trade is a real concern