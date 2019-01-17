Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Will Pucovski is pushing for a Test debut against Sri Lanka in Brisbane.
Will Pucovski is pushing for a Test debut against Sri Lanka in Brisbane. Laurence Griffiths
Cricket

‘He goes straight in’: Ponting’s Pucovski tip for first Test

by Staff writers
17th Jan 2019 12:55 PM

Australia's most successful captain Ricky Ponting has tipped young gun Will Pucovski to earn his baggy green in the first Test against Sri Lanka batting at No.6.

The 20-year-old was picked in Australia's 13-man squad to face Sri Lanka in a two Test series starting on January 24.

He's in a competition for spots with recalled batsmen Joe Burns and Matthew Renshaw, as well as Marnus Labuschagne.

All four will play for Cricket Australia XI in a tour match against the hosts, which will help settle the final XI for the first Test.

Ponting believes Pucovski will be part of that XI, and it's Burns and Renshaw who will fight it out for the last spot.

"I think Pucovski goes straight in, I think he'll bat at six in the Test match," Ponting told Channel Seven.

"Then I think it'll just about be a batting competition really between Renshaw and Burns in that game and in the lead-up to the Test match."

There are already parallels being drawn between Ponting and Pucovski after the Victorian became the first player since the former Australia captain to score a Sheffield Shield double ton before his 21st birthday.

Ponting also made his Test debut batting in Australia's middle-order against Sri Lanka.

Pucovski already has 588 Shield runs at 49.00 with two centuries across his first eight matches.

More Stories

Show More
australia v sri lanka test series cricket australia joe burns marnus labuschagne matt renshaw ricky ponting test cricket will pucovski
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    A long, slow ride through CQ for a good cause

    premium_icon A long, slow ride through CQ for a good cause

    News The man attempting a record breaking drive through CQ for a great cause

    • 17th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    Rocky netballers flying high after Australian selection

    premium_icon Rocky netballers flying high after Australian selection

    Netball Players impress selectors at schoolgirls championships in Melbourne

    New fuel station one of the first sites in national roll-out

    premium_icon New fuel station one of the first sites in national roll-out

    Business Work began on the site in Sept including the demolish of 2 houses

    CQ Seamers chase grand final glory at Gabba today

    premium_icon CQ Seamers chase grand final glory at Gabba today

    Cricket Team skipper: 'We're definitely confident about our chances'