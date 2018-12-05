Army boss convicted in beer bottle rape

An Australian Army captain who violated a colleague with a beer bottle at a work party has been convicted of rape.

A captain of the Australian Army has been found guilty of rape after inserting a beer bottle into a male colleague's anus during drunken antics at a work function.

As reported by ABC News, Captain Rhiley Boyson, 26, was convicted on Monday at a military court in Canberra.

The court heard the assault took place in the men's toilets during a work social event in 2017.

Boyson's lawyer, Flight Lieutenant Sophie Callan, told the court the actions of her client were "an act of tomfoolery gone wrong".

Flight Lieutenant Callan said the attack, which lasted a few seconds, was not done for sexual gratification.

"There was no aggravating features like violence or restraint," she said.

"This was a momentary lapse, which will have life long consequences for him."

Prosecutor Sarah Robin said the behaviour among the friends and fellow officers in the toilets quickly spiralled out of control, adding the victim had been on the floor trying to prevent his pants and underwear being pulled down when the incident took place.

She read a statement from the victim in which he outlined the trauma and anxiety he had suffered as a result.

"I know this is as a result of this incident - at a work function, with my work colleagues - where I thought I was safe," his statement said, ABC News reports.

Ms Robin added: "A message needs to be sent to him that pranks that result in a violation of the person will not be tolerated."

The victim, who is also a father, did not report the incident to Defence Force police until later that year.

Boyson pleaded not guilty, however another officer gave evidence that the victim had told her what happened soon after, and that Boyson later admitted to it.

He was suspended without pay while he awaited last week's court martial.

Boyson is expected to be sentenced by a court martial panel today.

If you or someone you know is affected by sexual assault, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)