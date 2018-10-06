Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Australian was attacked about 2.20am local time on Thursday
The Australian was attacked about 2.20am local time on Thursday
Crime

Aussie raped in New York

6th Oct 2018 2:16 AM

AN Australian was attacked and raped while she walked home alone during the night in New York, police said.

The 27-year-old was walking near Richardson Street and Kingsland Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn about 2.20 am Thursday morning when a man approached her from behind, pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, The New York Post reported.

After he ran off, she walked almost 2.5km to the NYPD's 90th Precinct on Union Avenue, where she told police what happened.

The woman, who has been in the US for about four months, was taken by ambulance to Woodhull Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the rapist, whom they described as being a roughly 6-foot-tall African-American in his 20s.

australian brooklyn editors picks new york rape

Top Stories

    HOME GROWN: Falling into the luxurious Alpaca industry

    premium_icon HOME GROWN: Falling into the luxurious Alpaca industry

    News Rockhampton breeder is well known as one of the most successful breeders in Queensland

    Expensive cup of coffee could land mayor in jail

    premium_icon Expensive cup of coffee could land mayor in jail

    Council News YES, you heard right- councillors in disbelief over new guidelines

    New high-rise rapidly taking shape

    premium_icon New high-rise rapidly taking shape

    Property Only two Skyview units left as completion nears

    #DirtRoadDollars winner announced!

    premium_icon #DirtRoadDollars winner announced!

    News New to town and already a winner

    Local Partners