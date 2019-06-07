Menu
Australian authorities have seized the country’s largest ever onshore methylamphetamine (ice) consignment.
News

$1.2b of ice seized in Australia’s biggest ever bust

by Alanah Frost
7th Jun 2019 10:58 AM
Australian authorities have seized the country's largest ever onshore shipment of ice.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers in Melbourne detected almost 1.6 tonnes of the illicit drugs - equal to almost 16 million drug deals - in stereo speakers originating from Bangkok, Thailand.

Officers selected a sea cargo consignment for further inspection at the Melbourne Container Examination Facility.

An x-ray revealed anomalies within the speakers and when they were deconstructed, ABF officers found vacuum-sealed packages containing the drugs.

Packages of the drugs were concealed inside stereo parts.
1.596 tonnes of methylamphetamine and 37kgs of heroin were detected
In total, 1.596 tonnes of methylamphetamine and 37kgs of heroin were detected with an estimated street value of $1.197b and $18.5m respectively.

There have been no arrests and ABF and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are continuing investigations.

AFP Acting Commander Peter Bodel, said the seizure has stopped almost 1.6 tonnes of the drug reaching the streets.

"The effect of these drugs on the community and families would have been profound. It may be your loved one, a friend or neighbour who has been spared the terrifying impact of this mammoth shipment."

"If you have any information - please come forward. Help us find the people who are willing to put their profit before the pain and suffering of others."

He said the effect the drugs could have had across Australia would have been "profound".

"It may be your loved one, a friend or neighbour who has been spared the terrifying impact of this mammoth shipment."

ABF Regional Commander Victoria, Craig Palmer, said the record detection would have a significant impact on drug supply in the state.

"This is the largest meth bust we've ever seen in this country and demonstrates not only the brazen nature of those involved in this criminal activity, but the resolve of the ABF in Victoria and around the country to stop these imports."

The joint investigation between ABF and Australian Federal Police is ongoing.

If members of the public have information regarding this matter, they should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The drugs were found in stereo speakers originating from Bangkok, Thailand.
The haul is equivalent to almost 16 million drug deals.
